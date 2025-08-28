Explore

Here are two smallcap FMCG stocks that can be added to your watchlist

Equitymaster 4 min read 28 Aug 2025, 11:13 AM IST
Rapid expansion of the online and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales channels will boost FMCG consumption in the next decade.
Rapid expansion of the online and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales channels will boost FMCG consumption in the next decade.
Summary

The FMCG sector benefits from rising disposable incomes, expanding rural penetration, and the growth of e-commerce and quick commerce channels. These two FMCG stocks are likely to benefit from growing consumption

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in India continues to show steady growth. The industry benefits from rising disposable incomes, expanding rural penetration, and the growth of e-commerce and quick commerce channels.

However, profitability is somewhat impacted by commodity price volatility.

Here are two FMCG stocks that are likely to benefit from growing consumption that you can add to your watchlist.

 

Also Read | Unbranded products surge in urban India, branded holds strong in rural parts

#1 Bajaj Consumer Care

Bajaj Consumer Care offers a broad portfolio that includes hair oils, conditioners, serums, face scrubs, and skincare products under various brands, such as Bajaj Almond Drops, Bajaj Coconut Oil, Nomarks, and Natyv Soul.

The company has a significant presence both in India and abroad, exporting to numerous countries.

The company reported net sales of 2,66.7 crore in Q1FY26, up 8.4% from 245.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit rose 2.2% to 37.6 crore.

The company is expected to do well on account of rapid expansion.

Bajaj Consumer Care is actively expanding its product portfolio and market reach, exemplified by the acquisition of Vishal Personal Care for 120 crore in February 2025. This acquisition strengthened the company’s capabilities in the personal care segment.

Bajaj Consumer Care is also focused on increasing its presence in emerging markets to diversify its revenue streams and capitalise on new opportunities.

In addition to its hair oil, the company also offers the NoMarks skincare range, which focuses on providing skincare solutions for all skin types. This portfolio expansion should help diversify revenue streams and reduce dependence on the hair oil business.

Also Read | Why Indian consumers are snapping up new FMCG categories

How Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Have Performed

In the past five days, Bajaj Consumer Care shares have remained flat. In the last one month, too, the share price has remained almost unchanged. In the last one year, the shares have lost 15%.

The stock touched its 52-week high of 288.7 on 4 September 2024 and its 52-week low of 151.95 on 3 March 2025.

#2 AWL Agri Business

The company, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, is a major Indian multinational food and FMCG company. Its flagship edible oil brand, Fortune reaches over 123 million households across India.

AWL Agri Business operates 70+ manufacturing units, including the largest integrated food complex in India, and exports products to more than 50 countries.

On the financial front, the company saw revenue surge to 17,058.7 crore from 14,153.9 crore a year ago. However, the net profit dropped to 231.8 crore from 311.6 crore.

AWL Agri Business is focused on expanding its presence and diversifying its product portfolio.

The company plans to strengthen its pan-India footprint by expanding into southern and central India, particularly through acquisitions in categories such as condiments and kitchen essentials. This strategy aims to balance its existing stronger presence in northern and western India.

The company also acquired GD Foods Manufacturing India Private Ltd, in March 2025, which markets the Tops brand of pickles and sauces. This acquisition has provided the company with a strong foothold in the condiments and cooking essentials segment, primarily in northern India.

Overall, with its strong core business, strategic expansion, and capital expenditure plans, AWL Agri Business is expected to maintain steady growth and improve its market position in the coming years.

How Shares of AWL Agri Business Have Performed

In the past five days, AWL Agri Business shares have moved slightly lower to 253.25 from 258. In the last one month, the shares are down about 5%. In the last one year, the share are down 33%.

The stock touched its 52-week high of 385.25 on 26 August 2024 and its 52-week low of 231.55 on 17 February 2025.

Conclusion

The FMCG industry in India is poised for solid growth over the next decade. Rapid expansion of the online and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales channels will boost FMCG consumption.

India’s population demographic advantages – a growing middle class with rising disposable incomes – is another advantage.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations ofthe stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue