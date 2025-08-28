Here are two smallcap FMCG stocks that can be added to your watchlist

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in Ind ia continues to show steady growth. The industry benefits from rising disposable incomes, expanding rural penetration, and the growth of e-commerce and quick commerce channels.

However, profitability is somewhat impacted by commodity price volatility.

Here are two FMCG stocks that are likely to benefit from growing consumption that you can add to your watchlist.

#1 Bajaj Consumer Care

Bajaj Consumer Care offers a broad portfolio that includes hair oils, conditioners, serums, face scrubs, and skincare products under various brands, such as Bajaj Almond Drops, Bajaj Coconut Oil, Nomarks, and Natyv Soul.

The company has a significant presence both in India and abroad, exporting to numerous countries.

The company reported net sales of ₹2,66.7 crore in Q1FY26, up 8.4% from ₹245.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit rose 2.2% to ₹37.6 crore.

The company is expected to do well on account of rapid expansion.

Bajaj Consumer Care is actively expanding its product portfolio and market reach, exemplified by the acquisition of Vishal Personal Care for ₹120 crore in February 2025. This acquisition strengthened the company’s capabilities in the personal care segment.

Bajaj Consumer Care is also focused on increasing its presence in emerging markets to diversify its revenue streams and capitalise on new opportunities.

In addition to its hair oil, the company also offers the NoMarks skincare range, which focuses on providing skincare solutions for all skin types. This portfolio expansion should help diversify revenue streams and reduce dependence on the hair oil business.

How Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Have Performed

In the past five days, Bajaj Consumer Care shares have remained flat. In the last one month, too, the share price has remained almost unchanged. In the last one year, the shares have lost 15%.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹288.7 on 4 September 2024 and its 52-week low of ₹151.95 on 3 March 2025.

The company, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, is a major Indian multinational food and FMCG company. Its flagship edible oil brand, Fortune reaches over 123 million households across India.

AWL Agri Business operates 70+ manufacturing units, including the largest integrated food complex in India, and exports products to more than 50 countries.

On the financial front, the company saw revenue surge to ₹17,058.7 crore from ₹14,153.9 crore a year ago. However, the net profit dropped to ₹231.8 crore from ₹311.6 crore.

AWL Agri Business is focused on expanding its presence and diversifying its product portfolio.

The company plans to strengthen its pan-India footprint by expanding into southern and central India, particularly through acquisitions in categories such as condiments and kitchen essentials. This strategy aims to balance its existing stronger presence in northern and western India.

The company also acquired GD Foods Manufacturing India Private Ltd, in March 2025, which markets the Tops brand of pickles and sauces. This acquisition has provided the company with a strong foothold in the condiments and cooking essentials segment, primarily in northern India.

Overall, with its strong core business, strategic expansion, and capital expenditure plans, AWL Agri Business is expected to maintain steady growth and improve its market position in the coming years.

How Shares of AWL Agri Business Have Performed

In the past five days, AWL Agri Business shares have moved slightly lower to ₹253.25 from ₹258. In the last one month, the shares are down about 5%. In the last one year, the share are down 33%.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹385.25 on 26 August 2024 and its 52-week low of ₹231.55 on 17 February 2025.

Conclusion

The FMCG industry in India is poised for solid growth over the next decade. Rapid expansion of the online and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales channels will boost FMCG consumption.

India’s population demographic advantages – a growing middle class with rising disposable incomes – is another advantage.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations ofthe stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

