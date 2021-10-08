National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indiabulls Housing Finance and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) continue to be the five stocks/securities that have been put in the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday, October 8, 2021 by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

Indiabulls Housing, one of India’s leading housing finance companies (HFC), is part of Indiabulls Group and offers home loans in the affordable housing segment. Whereas, Nalco is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power.

One of the largest steel-making companies in India, SAIL produces iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants. It also manufactures and sells a broad range of steel products. Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank are among the largest public sector lenders that are under the ownership of Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

