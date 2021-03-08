Listing pops rise in FY21; 78% stocks gain on day 1

Most investors were rewarded for bets on initial public offerings (IPOs); the number of stocks with first-day gains or listing pop on exchange debut was the highest in at least three years, according to Prime Database. Eighteen of the 23 IPOs so far this year saw first-day gains. That represents 78% of the total stock listings in FY21. In contrast, only 69.23% of the total 13 IPOs in FY20 and 53.3% of 15 IPOs in FY19 saw listing pops.

