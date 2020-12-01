Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty tops 13,500; Nifty Auto in the red

LVB bond write down negative for investors, positive for depositors: Moody's

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to write off Basel III-compliant tier 2 bonds of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) is credit negative for its holders, but is credit positive for bank depositors and senior creditors, rating agency Moody’s said on Tuesday.

Moody’s said that this event marks the first time that an Indian bank has written down Basel III tier 2 securities and follows Yes Bank write-down of Basel III additional tier 1 (AT1) securities earlier in the year for the same reason.

On 26 November, Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) announced that it has written down in full its Basel III tier 2 securities because the RBI has deemed the bank to be nonviable or approaching nonviability.