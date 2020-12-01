Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty tops 13,500; Nifty Auto in the red

Ashok Lelyland November sales rise 5% year-on-year Ashok Leyland's November auto sales grew 5% year-on-year to 10,659 units. Domestic sales rose 4% at 9,727 units. View Full Image

LVB bond write down negative for investors, positive for depositors: Moody's The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to write off Basel III-compliant tier 2 bonds of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) is credit negative for its holders, but is credit positive for bank depositors and senior creditors, rating agency Moody’s said on Tuesday. Moody’s said that this event marks the first time that an Indian bank has written down Basel III tier 2 securities and follows Yes Bank write-down of Basel III additional tier 1 (AT1) securities earlier in the year for the same reason. On 26 November, Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) announced that it has written down in full its Basel III tier 2 securities because the RBI has deemed the bank to be nonviable or approaching nonviability.

India November manufacturing PMI at three-month low of 56.3 Data released by the analytics firm HIS Market showed India’s PMI manufacturing fell to 56.3 in November from an over 12-year high of 58.9 in October. There were slower increases in factory orders, exports, buying levels and output while pandemic related restrictions caused a further drop in payroll numbers. Input costs and output charges rose at accelerated rates that nevertheless remained below their respective long-run averages.

Fitch affirms Adani Transmission at BBB- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Adani Transmission Ltd's (ATL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a negative outlook. It has affirmed ATL's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the company's $500 million 4.0% senior secured notes due 2026 and $500 million 4.25% senior secured notes due 2036 at 'BBB-'

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments "13050 is the resistance for the Nifty - we need to keep above this level to continue the upward journey. If we can get past 13050, we should achieve 13200. The support is at 12800 and till this level holds, we can continue buying on dips for higher targets."

Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA tentative approval for Axitinib tablets: BSE Filing Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., US, has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Axitinib tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Inlyta1 Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg, of PF Prism C.V. According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ended October, the Inlyta tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg, achieved sales of approximately $518.8 million. Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 166 products authorised for distribution in the US and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Indian rupee opens at 73.95 per dollar vs Friday's close of 74.05/dollar

Oil prices under pressure as OPEC+ delays talks on output cuts: Reuters Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns over mounting supply after leading producers delayed talks on 2021 output policy that could extend production cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap fuel demand. Opening trading for December Brent crude was down 20 cents, or 0.4% at $47.68 a barrel, after dropping more than 1% on Monday. West Texas Intermediate was down by 27 cents, or 0.6% at $45.07 a barrel, having dropped 0.4% in the previous session.

GSK plans to make India an export hub GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare is in talks with local companies to contract manufacture its recently-launched Polident brand of specialized oral care products with plans to make India the export hub for neighbouring markets. The company, which sells brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Crocin and Otrivin, launched Polident—a denture care brand—last month. The launch of the Polident Denture fixative cream marks GSK’s foray into the specialized denture care category.

Bajaj Auto to swap 48% holding in KTM fo stake in Pierer Mobility AG: BSE filing PMAG and Bajaj hold approximately 51.7% and 48%, respectively, in KTM AG, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges. PMAG further holds 100% in Pexco, the maker of conventional and electric bicycles, apart from stakes in a few companies. PMAG is listed in Vienna, Zurich and· Frankfurt exchanges. Pierer Industrie (a Pierer Company) holds over 60% in PMAG, with the balance being free float. The proposal envisages Bajaj swapping its 48% stake in KTM AG for a stake in PMAG and both Pierer Industrie and Bajaj moving their stakes in PMAG, to a new holding company between them. The discussions are currently at a very preliminary stage and this disclosure is being made only by way of abundant caution. Bajaj will evaluate and decide on the proposal in due course, following due corporate processes such a deal entails.

Transparency in global trade to drive growth: Vice President Naidu Trust and transparency will determine the sustainability of global trade and drive economic recovery in a pandemic-ravaged world, India said on Monday, urging nations to comply with multilateral trading rules. In his speech at the China- and Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) heads of government meeting hosted by New Delhi, vice-president Venkaiah Naidu said economic growth could only happen in an environment of peace and security, and highlighted the dangers of terrorism, including cross-border terror attacks.

Escorts Ltd's November sales rise 33% YoY Escorts on Tuesday said its total sales in November rose 33% year-on-year to 10,165 units. Domestic sales were up 31% at 9,662 units while exports climbed 91.3% to 503 units.

Big decline in govt capex is pulling down the economy The pace of contraction of the Indian economy slowed significantly in the September quarter (Q2) and was better than estimated by most economists. However, it did not happen because of government support but despite the government pruning its expenditure, especially capex, which is considered a growth stimulant for the economy. In Q2, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 7.5%. This was a contraction, but it was nevertheless better than the historic 23.9% contraction in Q1 and was mostly because of the surprise resilience exhibited by the industrial sector. However, government expenditure represented by “public administration, defence and other services" decelerated further from -10.3% in Q1 to -12.2% in Q2.

Moderna vaccine 100% effective in severe cases; to seek US, EU approval Moderna Inc plans to request clearance for its coronavirus vaccine in the United States and Europe on Monday, after a new analysis showed the vaccine was highly effective in preventing Covid-19, with no serious safety problems. The primary analysis, which included 196 cases, found the vaccine was 94.1% effective, in line with preliminary findings released earlier this month

Jet Airways plans to resume as full-service airline in summer of 2021: Business Standard The new owners of Jet Airways plan to operate it as a full-service airline with a strong presence in the domestic market while connecting prominent European and West Asian cities with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Jet, which was grounded in April 2019 as it ran out of cash and failed to get emergency funding, will remain listed, the Business Standard reported, citing a source.

Eye on inflation, RBI likely to keep policy rates unchanged The Reserve bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep key policy rates unchanged when it next meets on 2-4 December to review the monetary policy, as per a Mint survey of ten economists. According to the survey findings, while economic recovery will continue to remain the cornerstone of the central bank’s monetary policy focus for the foreseeable future, high inflation, that has hovered at the 6% mark, will likely outweigh other concerns in the next policy review.

SGX Nifty trades higher SGX Nifty futures were up 0.5% at 12,990.50 in early deals on Tuesday, indicating a gap-up opening for Indian benchmark indices. Indian equities had ended slightly lower on Friday, while markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.14% lower at 12,968.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.25% lower at 44,149.72.

Asian shares open higher following stellar month of gains: Reuters Asian share markets opened slightly higher on Tuesday buoyed by the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine, reversing the previous day's dips as investors took profits at the end of a record-breaking month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.26% on Tuesday after closing the month 9% higher, the best November since 2001. Japan's Nikkei and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 were each 0.9% higher, while South Korea was up 1.4%.