Market LIVE: US stocks rally on hope of economic recovery. Updated: 02 Dec 2020, 08:10 AM IST
- The S&P 500 closed up 1.1% at 3,660 on Tuesday, having hit a record high of 3,678. The Nasdaq Composite Index settled up 1.3% at 12,355 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to 29,824
SGX Nifty futures lower
SGX Nifty futures were lower in early deals on Wednesday at 13,127.50, down 0.65%, indicating a subdued start for Indian benchmark indices.
India's benchmark indices closed at record highs on Tuesday, fuelled by gains in PSU banks, IT, metal, and pharma stocks.
At close, the BSE Sensex was at 44,655.44, up 506 points, or 1.15% while the Nifty ended at 13,109, up 140 points, or 1.08%.
Asian shares subdued; US economic stimulus, vaccine hope support
Asian shares shed early gains from a strong Wall Street lead on Wednesday, as some investors booked profits on a stellar run to record highs, but hope for additional U.S. economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine kept market sentiment well supported.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.06%, pulling back from last week's all-time high. Australian stocks erased early gains and fell 0.38%.
Shares in China fell 0.22%. Tokyo stocks fell 0.17% after setting a new 29-year high. South Korean shares bucked the trend and rose 1.11% due to signs of an increase in semiconductor demand.
Wall Street stocks surge on hope of economic recovery, vaccine promise
US stock markets rallied Tuesday on economic recovery hopes fuelled by upbeat Chinese data and expectations for Covid vaccines coming in 2021, though surging virus infections kept traders in check.
