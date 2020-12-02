Market LIVE: US stocks rally on hope of economic recovery

SGX Nifty futures lower

SGX Nifty futures were lower in early deals on Wednesday at 13,127.50, down 0.65%, indicating a subdued start for Indian benchmark indices.

India's benchmark indices closed at record highs on Tuesday, fuelled by gains in PSU banks, IT, metal, and pharma stocks.

At close, the BSE Sensex was at 44,655.44, up 506 points, or 1.15% while the Nifty ended at 13,109, up 140 points, or 1.08%.