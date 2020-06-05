Market LIVE: Sensex Nifty pare gains after early rally; RIL hits all-time high

Asian stocks mixed

Equities in Asia were mixed in early deals but were set for their biggest weekly rise in over eight years. The rally so far prompted investors to take winnings ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls data, which is expected to show further deterioration in the US jobs market. As a result, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan slipped 0.2% from a 12-week top with China's blue-chip index off 0.2%. The MSCI ex-Japan index is up about 6.5% so far this week. If gains are sustained it would be its best weekly showing since late 2011.