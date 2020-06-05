Market LIVE: Sensex Nifty pare gains after early rally; RIL hits all-time high

Market LIVE: Sensex Nifty pare gains after early rally; RIL hits all-time high3 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2020, 10:22 AM IST
- Nifty Bank rises over 1%, Nifty Metal surges 3%
- BSE MidCap, BSE Small rise around 0.7%-1.4%
The stock of the real estate company lost 2.5% to ₹152.50 on the BSE as it reported a net loss of ₹1,858 crore for the March quarter versus net profit of ₹436.6 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 32.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,694.2 crore in Q4FY20.
Shares of Reliance Industries jumped nearly 2% to surpass ₹1,600 apiece, hitting record high in early deals as the company said Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85% stake in its digital subsidiary Jio Platforms for ₹9,093.60 crore.
The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has bagged an order from the irrigation and command area development department (lEtCAD) of the Telangana government. The order includes irrigating an area of about 9.36 lakh acres in the districts of Khammam, Kothagudem and Mahabubabad.
Indian equity market opened higher driven by heavyweight Reliance Industries, which hit record high in early deals. The stock gained nearly 2% to crossed the ₹1,600 mark, after the Mukesh Ambani company's digital subsidiary Jio Platforms said Mubadala Investment Company will buy its 1.85% stake for ₹9,093.60 crore. Metal and auto stocks--Tata Steel, Tata Motors and JSW Steel--also contributed to the morning rally. While the benchmark Sensex rose 217.85 points, or 0.64%, to 34,198.55, the Nifty 50 index was up 71.60 points, or 0.71%, at 10,100.70.
Gold prices rose on a weaker US dollar and a pause in the recent rallies in global equity markets, amid signs of lingering economic damage from the coronavirus crisis that had investors moving towards the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,714.78 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,721.90.
Equities in Asia were mixed in early deals but were set for their biggest weekly rise in over eight years. The rally so far prompted investors to take winnings ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls data, which is expected to show further deterioration in the US jobs market. As a result, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan slipped 0.2% from a 12-week top with China's blue-chip index off 0.2%. The MSCI ex-Japan index is up about 6.5% so far this week. If gains are sustained it would be its best weekly showing since late 2011.
Oil headed for a sixth weekly gain after OPEC+ reached a tentative agreement to extend record production cuts until the end of July. Futures in New York edged lower toward $37 a barrel on Friday, but are up around 5% this week. After almost a week of wrangling, Saudi Arabia and Russia clinched a deal with holdout Iraq and the cartel could meet as soon as this weekend to ratify it, according to a delegate. The pair were pushing Baghdad to stop shirking its share of cuts and to compensate for past non-compliance. (Reuters)
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.01 points, or 0.03%, to 26,261.88, the S&P 500 lost 9.33 points, or 0.30%, to 3,113.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.92 points, or 0.37%, to 9,646.99.
Wall Street retreated on Thursday as investors hit the pause button in advance of Friday's jobs report, capping a four-day rally driven by rising economic sentiment. While all three major indices were modestly lower, they have shown remarkable resilience since their late March plunge, with the Nasdaq, the S&P 500 and the Dow now within 2%, 9% and 12% of their respective record highs reached in February. The Nasdaq 100 briefly breached its record closing high earlier in the session. Friday's much-anticipated jobs report from the Labor Department is expected to show the US unemployment rate sky-rocketing to a historic 19.7%.
