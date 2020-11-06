Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare losses but still higher on day

SpiecJet, InterGlobe Aviation rise as cap on domestic flights to be relaxed

The cap on the number of domestic flights for Indian airlines will be raised to 70-75% of their pre-COVID levels as the passenger traffic surges, the civil aviation ministry said on Thursday.

Last week , it had said that Indian airlines can operate maximum 60% of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 next year due to the pandemic.

