Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare losses but still higher on day

India covid case count at 84 lakh, death toll at 1,24,985

Nifty sectoral indices higher View Full Image

SpiecJet, InterGlobe Aviation rise as cap on domestic flights to be relaxed The cap on the number of domestic flights for Indian airlines will be raised to 70-75% of their pre-COVID levels as the passenger traffic surges, the civil aviation ministry said on Thursday. Last week , it had said that Indian airlines can operate maximum 60% of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 next year due to the pandemic. View Full Image

Berger Paints rises following Q2 results Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.5% year-on-year rise in its September consolidated net profit to ₹221.05 crore. Revenue from operations was at ₹1,742.55 crore during the quarter under review, up from ₹1,598.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. View Full Image

Indian rupee at 73.99 to a dollar vs Thursday's close of 74.39/dollar

Nifty tops 12,200 View Full Image

Nifty broad market indices at this hour View Full Image

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments The trend of the index is positive and we should work towards a target of 12300-12400. Since the markets have run up in the last couple of days, it would be best to accumulate the Nifty on dips for higher targets. The support for the index is at 11500 so the risk reward would be favourable if we enter closer to the support price.

ITC slips ahead of September quarter results View Full Image

India, China to have dialogue to resolve border dispute India and China will sit down for their eighth round of military talks on Friday in another attempt to work out steps to preserve an uneasy truce amid unprecedented tensions on the border between the two countries. Analysts said expectations of a “breakthrough" were low with doubts over what could constitute a breakthrough in the current circumstances, seen as a state of heightened tensions unseen in decades.

RIL zooms on investment from Saudi fund Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest ₹9,555 crore for a little over 2% stake in Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail unit, taking total investments into India’s largest retailer to about ₹47,265 crore. This will be the second such investment by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund in an RIL unit this year. PIF had earlier acquired a 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services subsidiary of RIL, for about ₹11,367 crore. View Full Image

Top gainers/losers on Nifty View Full Image

Sensex stocks in early deals View Full Image

Nifty in opening deals View Full Image

Markets in opening deals View Full Image

Sensex stocks at pre-open View Full Image

Nifty at pre-open View Full Image

Markets at pre-open View Full Image

Oil down nearly 2% amid COVID-19, U.S. election concerns: Reuters U.S. oil fell nearly 2% on Friday as new lockdowns in Europe to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease raised questions about the outlook for crude demand, while markets remained on edge over the drawn-out vote counting in the U.S. election. West Texas Intermediate was down 73 cents, or 1.9%, at $38.06 a barrel in Asian deals, after dropping 0.9% on Thursday. Brent crude was off 72 cents, or 1.8%, at $40.21, having fallen 0.7% in the previous session. Still, the contracts are heading for their first weekly gain in four.

Sebi raises foreign investment limit for individual AMCs The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has raised the foreign investment limit per fund house from $300 million to $600 million. The move comes after several AMCs approached the regulator to increase the limit. A surge of interest in international investing pushed some AMCs close to the previous foreign investment limit of USD 300 million.

SGX Nifty slips SGX Nifty futures drifted lower, down 0.3% at 12,168.50. On Thursday, BSE Sensex ended at 41,340.16, up 724.02 points or 1.78%. The Nifty was at 12,120.30, up 211.80 points or 1.78%.

Asian equities mixed as investors eye US poll outcome Asian equities were mixed in early deals on Friday as the U.S. election count continued. The dollar edged up from its lowest in more than two years. S&P 500 and Euro Stoxx 50 futures retreated, while a gauge of Asia-Pacific shares edged higher. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.4% as of 1110 am in Tokyo. The gauge rose 2% on Thursday. Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7% while Hang Seng index advanced 0.2%. Shanghai Composite dropped 0.1%.