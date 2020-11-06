Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare losses but still higher on day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ITC, Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, BHEL, Aditya Birla Fashion, Central Bank of India, Dilip Buildcon, Glenmark Pharma, SAIL are among 219 companies due to announce their Q2 results today
06 Nov 2020, 10:37 AM ISTIndia covid case count at 84 lakh, death toll at 1,24,985
06 Nov 2020, 10:35 AM ISTNifty sectoral indices higher
06 Nov 2020, 10:32 AM ISTSpiecJet, InterGlobe Aviation rise as cap on domestic flights to be relaxed
The cap on the number of domestic flights for Indian airlines will be raised to 70-75% of their pre-COVID levels as the passenger traffic surges, the civil aviation ministry said on Thursday.
Last week , it had said that Indian airlines can operate maximum 60% of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 next year due to the pandemic.
06 Nov 2020, 10:18 AM ISTBerger Paints rises following Q2 results
Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.5% year-on-year rise in its September consolidated net profit to ₹221.05 crore. Revenue from operations was at ₹1,742.55 crore during the quarter under review, up from ₹1,598.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
06 Nov 2020, 10:13 AM ISTIndian rupee at 73.99 to a dollar vs Thursday's close of 74.39/dollar
06 Nov 2020, 10:09 AM ISTNifty tops 12,200
06 Nov 2020, 10:03 AM ISTNifty broad market indices at this hour
06 Nov 2020, 10:01 AM ISTNifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The trend of the index is positive and we should work towards a target of 12300-12400. Since the markets have run up in the last couple of days, it would be best to accumulate the Nifty on dips for higher targets. The support for the index is at 11500 so the risk reward would be favourable if we enter closer to the support price.
06 Nov 2020, 09:35 AM ISTITC slips ahead of September quarter results
06 Nov 2020, 09:29 AM ISTIndia, China to have dialogue to resolve border dispute
India and China will sit down for their eighth round of military talks on Friday in another attempt to work out steps to preserve an uneasy truce amid unprecedented tensions on the border between the two countries.
Analysts said expectations of a “breakthrough" were low with doubts over what could constitute a breakthrough in the current circumstances, seen as a state of heightened tensions unseen in decades.
06 Nov 2020, 09:26 AM ISTRIL zooms on investment from Saudi fund
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest ₹9,555 crore for a little over 2% stake in Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail unit, taking total investments into India’s largest retailer to about ₹47,265 crore.
This will be the second such investment by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund in an RIL unit this year. PIF had earlier acquired a 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services subsidiary of RIL, for about ₹11,367 crore.
06 Nov 2020, 09:22 AM ISTTop gainers/losers on Nifty
06 Nov 2020, 09:21 AM ISTSensex stocks in early deals
06 Nov 2020, 09:18 AM ISTNifty in opening deals
06 Nov 2020, 09:18 AM ISTMarkets in opening deals
06 Nov 2020, 09:04 AM ISTSensex stocks at pre-open
06 Nov 2020, 09:03 AM ISTNifty at pre-open
06 Nov 2020, 09:03 AM ISTMarkets at pre-open
06 Nov 2020, 08:56 AM ISTOil down nearly 2% amid COVID-19, U.S. election concerns: Reuters
U.S. oil fell nearly 2% on Friday as new lockdowns in Europe to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease raised questions about the outlook for crude demand, while markets remained on edge over the drawn-out vote counting in the U.S. election.
West Texas Intermediate was down 73 cents, or 1.9%, at $38.06 a barrel in Asian deals, after dropping 0.9% on Thursday. Brent crude was off 72 cents, or 1.8%, at $40.21, having fallen 0.7% in the previous session. Still, the contracts are heading for their first weekly gain in four.
06 Nov 2020, 08:42 AM ISTSebi raises foreign investment limit for individual AMCs
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has raised the foreign investment limit per fund house from $300 million to $600 million. The move comes after several AMCs approached the regulator to increase the limit.
A surge of interest in international investing pushed some AMCs close to the previous foreign investment limit of USD 300 million.
06 Nov 2020, 08:37 AM ISTSGX Nifty slips
SGX Nifty futures drifted lower, down 0.3% at 12,168.50.
On Thursday, BSE Sensex ended at 41,340.16, up 724.02 points or 1.78%. The Nifty was at 12,120.30, up 211.80 points or 1.78%.
06 Nov 2020, 08:32 AM ISTAsian equities mixed as investors eye US poll outcome
Asian equities were mixed in early deals on Friday as the U.S. election count continued. The dollar edged up from its lowest in more than two years.
S&P 500 and Euro Stoxx 50 futures retreated, while a gauge of Asia-Pacific shares edged higher.
S&P 500 futures dipped 0.4% as of 1110 am in Tokyo. The gauge rose 2% on Thursday.
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7% while Hang Seng index advanced 0.2%. Shanghai Composite dropped 0.1%.
06 Nov 2020, 08:23 AM ISTUS stocks jump as as investors bet Republicans to hold onto Senate
U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that would crimp corporate profits, Reuters reported.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.95% to end at 28,390.18 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.95% to 3,510.45. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.59% to 11,890.93.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.42 billion shares, more than the 9.16 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.