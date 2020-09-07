Market LIVE: Indices off lows but still in the red

Amul to invest ₹1,500 cr in 2 yrs to set up dairy, edible oil, potato processing

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, will invest around ₹1,000 crore over the next two years to set up milk processing plants, and another ₹500 crore on facilities for new products like edible oil, its MD R.S. Sodhi said.

In an interview with PTI, Sodhi said the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) expects 12-15% growth in revenue in current fiscal year from ₹38,550 crore during the last fiscal year despite COVID-19 pandemic, as demand for branded food products has increased.