Market LIVE: Indices off lows but still in the red

Happiest Mind Technologies' IPO: Angel Broking "At upper price band it is offered at 23.6x FY2020 EPS. Considering the very high exposure to digital services and strong promoter background we expect that the company will continue to grow at a faster pace as compared to similar sized companies and therefore should command a premium valuation to the peer group. We would therefore recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the IPO," Yash Gupta, equity research associate, Angel Broking.

India rupee at 73.16 per dollar on Monday vs Friday's close of 73.14

Amul to invest ₹1,500 cr in 2 yrs to set up dairy, edible oil, potato processing Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, will invest around ₹1,000 crore over the next two years to set up milk processing plants, and another ₹500 crore on facilities for new products like edible oil, its MD R.S. Sodhi said. In an interview with PTI, Sodhi said the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) expects 12-15% growth in revenue in current fiscal year from ₹38,550 crore during the last fiscal year despite COVID-19 pandemic, as demand for branded food products has increased.

Nifty technicals: Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technicals and derivatives, Angel Broking “...On Friday, the selling once again resumed to close almost at the lowest point of the week...we may see immediate decline towards 11150-11000-10870 in near term. However, it is important to take a note that since the larger degree trend is strongly up, we would consider any decline as a corrective move within the up trend and hence, it will nowhere be closer or similar to March’s mayhem. In fact, it would certainly provide better opportunities to accumulate quality propositions for a longer run. In case, if market witnesses some bounce back, 11500-11650 remains to be a stiff hurdle. Also, it would now be very difficult for Nifty to surpass 11800 soon..."

L&T Construction bags "large" orders L&T Construction bags "large" orders--in the range of ₹2,500-5,000 crore--for its power transmission & distribution business, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. View Full Image

India surpasses Brazil with second-highest covid cases in world India on Monday surpassed Brazil to become the second-most affected country in the world by the coronavirus pandemic. India has recorded 42,04,614 cases and is now behind the US which has 6.29 million covid-19 cases. Brazil has 4.14 million cases.

Sterling & Wilson wins order worth ₹1,600 crore in Australia The company said it has bagged two large scale solar projects in Australia which will have an installed capacity of over 300 MW. View Full Image

Vodafone Idea soars ahead of "strategic" announcement View Full Image

China posts a trade surplus of $58.93 billion for August China’s dollar-denominated exports rose 9.5% for the month of August while imports fell 2.1% in the same period, data from the country’s General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Sensex, Nifty higher at pre-open Benchmark indices rose in pre-open trade on Monday. View Full Image

Happiest Minds Technologies' IPO to open today IT services company Happiest Minds Technologies' initial public offering will open today and close on Wednesday. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹110 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to 3,56,63,585 equity shares by promoter and investor. The issue is priced at ₹165-166 per equity share. Happiest Minds plans to raise ₹702 crore via initial public offering, at higher end of the price band. Equity shares after the completion of public issue will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and on BSE Ltd.

Gold ticks higher amid pandemic-induced uncertainty Gold prices edged higher on Monday as the dollar slipped, with weak economic data out of the US at the end of last week raising fears over the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 slump, Reuters reported. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,935.53 per ounce in early deals, after falling to a one-week low of $1,916.24 on Friday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,941.10.

Oil prices slip in Asian trade Oil prices dropped more than $1 a barrel, hitting their lowest since July, after Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months, Reuters reported. Fading optimism about demand recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic also weighed. U.S. crude fell 1.3% to $39.24 a barrel. Brent crude skidded 1.1% to $42.16.

SGX Nifty down 0.6% Indian equities will likely open lower on Monday as indicated by SGX Nifty futures which was down 0.59% at 11,307.50 in early deals. On Friday, the Sensex had crashed 633 points or 1.6% lower to 38,357 while the Nifty closed 193 points at 11,333.

Asian stocks wobbly in early deals Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors grappled with sky-high valuations against the backdrop of a global economy in the grip of a deep coronavirus-induced recession while oil prices dropped sharply, Reuters reported. Chinese stocks started lower while shares of Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) plunged to the lowest since June 16 on fears the firm could be added to a U.S. trade blacklist. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% with SoftBank coming under heavy selling following media reports it has spent at least $4 billion buying call options on listed U.S. technology stocks. Australian shares, which had opened in the red, reversed losses to edge up 0.1% led by miners, while South Korea added 0.4%. That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely changed after two straight days of losses toppled it from a 2-1/2-year peak last week.