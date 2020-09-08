Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red in opening deals

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red in opening deals2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 09:22 AM IST
Sensex stocks in early deals
Nifty in opening deals
Market check: Opening deals
Nifty in pre-open trade
Sensex in pre-open trade
Govt to sell stake in Bharat Dynamics
The Centre is looking to dilute its stake in another defence manufacturer, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL).
On Monday, BDL informed stock exchanges that the government is looking to sell at least 183 million shares in a base offer, and could sell another 9.1 million shares if it receives an oversubscription.
The floor price for the offer for sale has been fixed at ₹330 per share. This is at a 14% discount to BDL’s closing price of ₹384.5 apiece on the BSE on Monday.
The government holds 87.75% in BDL as of 30 June.
SGX Nifty shed gains, now down 0.27%
China claims Indian troops crossed LAC near Pangong Tso, fired warning shots
China on Tuesday claimed that Indian soldiers fired warning shots after crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) alone the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh a day earlier.
"Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation," a spokesperson of the People's Liberation Army has said. It is unclear what these counter-measures were.
Oil prices hit 5-week low
Oil dropped to a five-week low after Saudi Arabia made its deepest monthly price cuts to supply for Asia in five months and as uncertainty over Chinese demand clouds the market's recovery.
U.S. WTI futures fell 1.4% to $39.23 per barrel.
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Vodafone Idea, banks, among others, will be in focus today.
SGX Nifty up
The SGX Nifty futures were 30 points higher at 11,419.00, indicating a positive start for India's benchmarks.
On Monday, the benchmark Sensex had ended 60 points higher at 38,417, while the Nifty50 closed at 11,375, up 41 points
Most Asian stocks higher
US stock futures and Asian shares regained some footing on Tuesday following a small bounce in European shares as investors assessed whether high-flying U.S. tech shares could recover from their recent rout.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4%. US financial markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday while Europe's STOXX 600 index was 1.7% higher.
The Topix rose 0.2% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 1%. Kospi gained 0.7%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%. Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.
