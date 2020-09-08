Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red in opening deals
US tech stocks suffered a meltdown last week amid reports that huge options bets were fanning their gains.
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red in opening deals

2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 09:22 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • China on Tuesday claimed that Indian soldiers fired warning shots after crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) alone the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh a day earlier

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

08 Sep 2020, 09:22:39 AM IST

Sensex stocks in early deals

08 Sep 2020, 09:21:31 AM IST

Nifty in opening deals

08 Sep 2020, 09:20:39 AM IST

Market check: Opening deals

08 Sep 2020, 09:07:40 AM IST

Nifty in pre-open trade

08 Sep 2020, 09:07:18 AM IST

Sensex in pre-open trade

08 Sep 2020, 08:58:00 AM IST

Govt to sell stake in Bharat Dynamics

The Centre is looking to dilute its stake in another defence manufacturer, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL).

On Monday, BDL informed stock exchanges that the government is looking to sell at least 183 million shares in a base offer, and could sell another 9.1 million shares if it receives an oversubscription.

The floor price for the offer for sale has been fixed at 330 per share. This is at a 14% discount to BDL’s closing price of 384.5 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

The government holds 87.75% in BDL as of 30 June.

08 Sep 2020, 08:48:25 AM IST

SGX Nifty shed gains, now down 0.27%

08 Sep 2020, 08:47:38 AM IST

China claims Indian troops crossed LAC near Pangong Tso, fired warning shots

China on Tuesday claimed that Indian soldiers fired warning shots after crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) alone the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh a day earlier.

"Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation," a spokesperson of the People's Liberation Army has said. It is unclear what these counter-measures were.

08 Sep 2020, 08:21:37 AM IST

Oil prices hit 5-week low

Oil dropped to a five-week low after Saudi Arabia made its deepest monthly price cuts to supply for Asia in five months and as uncertainty over Chinese demand clouds the market's recovery.

U.S. WTI futures fell 1.4% to $39.23 per barrel.

08 Sep 2020, 08:03:48 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Vodafone Idea, banks, among others, will be in focus today.

08 Sep 2020, 07:56:29 AM IST

SGX Nifty up

The SGX Nifty futures were 30 points higher at 11,419.00, indicating a positive start for India's benchmarks.

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex had ended 60 points higher at 38,417, while the Nifty50 closed at 11,375, up 41 points

08 Sep 2020, 07:49:26 AM IST

Most Asian stocks higher

US stock futures and Asian shares regained some footing on Tuesday following a small bounce in European shares as investors assessed whether high-flying U.S. tech shares could recover from their recent rout.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4%. US financial markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday while Europe's STOXX 600 index was 1.7% higher.

The Topix rose 0.2% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 1%. Kospi gained 0.7%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%. Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.

