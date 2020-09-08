Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red in opening deals

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
China on Tuesday claimed that Indian soldiers fired warning shots after crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) alone the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh a day earlier
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
08 Sep 2020, 09:22 AM ISTSensex stocks in early deals
08 Sep 2020, 09:21 AM ISTNifty in opening deals
08 Sep 2020, 09:20 AM ISTMarket check: Opening deals
08 Sep 2020, 09:07 AM ISTNifty in pre-open trade
08 Sep 2020, 09:07 AM ISTSensex in pre-open trade
08 Sep 2020, 08:58 AM ISTGovt to sell stake in Bharat Dynamics
The Centre is looking to dilute its stake in another defence manufacturer, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL).
On Monday, BDL informed stock exchanges that the government is looking to sell at least 183 million shares in a base offer, and could sell another 9.1 million shares if it receives an oversubscription.
The floor price for the offer for sale has been fixed at ₹330 per share. This is at a 14% discount to BDL’s closing price of ₹384.5 apiece on the BSE on Monday.
The government holds 87.75% in BDL as of 30 June.
08 Sep 2020, 08:48 AM ISTSGX Nifty shed gains, now down 0.27%
08 Sep 2020, 08:47 AM ISTChina claims Indian troops crossed LAC near Pangong Tso, fired warning shots
China on Tuesday claimed that Indian soldiers fired warning shots after crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) alone the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh a day earlier.
"Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation," a spokesperson of the People's Liberation Army has said. It is unclear what these counter-measures were.
08 Sep 2020, 08:21 AM ISTOil prices hit 5-week low
Oil dropped to a five-week low after Saudi Arabia made its deepest monthly price cuts to supply for Asia in five months and as uncertainty over Chinese demand clouds the market's recovery.
The SGX Nifty futures were 30 points higher at 11,419.00, indicating a positive start for India's benchmarks.
On Monday, the benchmark Sensex had ended 60 points higher at 38,417, while the Nifty50 closed at 11,375, up 41 points
08 Sep 2020, 07:49 AM ISTMost Asian stocks higher
US stock futures and Asian shares regained some footing on Tuesday following a small bounce in European shares as investors assessed whether high-flying U.S. tech shares could recover from their recent rout.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4%. US financial markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday while Europe's STOXX 600 index was 1.7% higher.
The Topix rose 0.2% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 1%. Kospi gained 0.7%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%. Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.