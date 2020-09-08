Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red in opening deals

Govt to sell stake in Bharat Dynamics

The Centre is looking to dilute its stake in another defence manufacturer, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL).

On Monday, BDL informed stock exchanges that the government is looking to sell at least 183 million shares in a base offer, and could sell another 9.1 million shares if it receives an oversubscription.

The floor price for the offer for sale has been fixed at ₹330 per share. This is at a 14% discount to BDL’s closing price of ₹384.5 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

The government holds 87.75% in BDL as of 30 June.