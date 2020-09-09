Market LIVE: Indices extend losses led by declines in banks, metal stocks

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar remanded to ED custody till 19 Sep

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday remanded Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, to Enforcement Directorate custody till 19 September for further questioning.

The case pertains to alleged misappropriation cited in loans given by ICICI Bank to Videocon. The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been investigating Deepak Kochhar, head of the company NuPower Renewables and his wife Chanda Kochhar on suspicion of cheating, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.