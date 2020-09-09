Market LIVE: Indices extend losses led by declines in banks, metal stocks

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asian shares fell on Wednesday as stocks on the Wall Street witnessed another bout of sell-off in tech stocks. Investors were also wary as oil prices hit lows not seen since June and a major drugmaker delayed testing of a coronavirus vaccine
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
09 Sep 2020, 09:45 AM ISTNifty sectoral indices
09 Sep 2020, 09:39 AM ISTAstraZeneca Pharma slumps as British parent halts covid vaccine trial
09 Sep 2020, 09:37 AM ISTNifty broad market indices
09 Sep 2020, 09:35 AM ISTSensex stocks; RIL top gainer
09 Sep 2020, 09:33 AM ISTSilver Lake to invest ₹7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures
Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday announced today that Silver Lake will invest ₹7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, an RIL subsidiary. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.21 lakh crore. Silver Lake’s investment will translate into a 1.75% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.
09 Sep 2020, 09:26 AM ISTNifty check
09 Sep 2020, 09:20 AM ISTSensex check
09 Sep 2020, 09:11 AM ISTSensex stocks at pre-open
09 Sep 2020, 09:08 AM ISTMarket at pre-open
09 Sep 2020, 08:57 AM ISTICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar remanded to ED custody till 19 Sep
A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday remanded Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, to Enforcement Directorate custody till 19 September for further questioning.
The case pertains to alleged misappropriation cited in loans given by ICICI Bank to Videocon. The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been investigating Deepak Kochhar, head of the company NuPower Renewables and his wife Chanda Kochhar on suspicion of cheating, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.
09 Sep 2020, 08:40 AM ISTFresh tensions flare up as China fires shots for first time in decades
A new flare-up exacerbated tensions between India and China on Tuesday with the Indian Army saying Chinese troops tried to close in on one of its positions along the de facto border in Ladakh and fired shots into the air for the first time in decades.
The fresh tensions sparked a new war of words between the neighbours—ties between whom have been on a downward spiral since May after India detected intrusions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at multiple locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
09 Sep 2020, 08:15 AM ISTOil prices slide
Oil futures extended their sharp decline in Asian trading to the lowest levels since June due to concern about weak global energy demand and excess supply, Reuters reported.
Brent fell 0.53% to $39.57 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 0.68% to trade at $36.51 per barrel.
09 Sep 2020, 08:14 AM ISTRoute Mobile IPO opens today
The IPO of Route Mobile will open for public subscription today. The cloud communications service provider aims to raise ₹600 crore through the offering. The issue will close on Friday, 11 September and has been priced at ₹345-350 apiece.
It collected ₹180 crore from 15 anchor investors ahead of the opening of the IPO. SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, Goldman Sachs, ICIC Prudential, Franklin Templeton, Kuwait Investment Authority, Vantage Equity, and Axis Mutual Fund, among others, participated in the anchor round.
About 45 companies, including Indiabulls Ventures, and Eveready Industries are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
09 Sep 2020, 08:09 AM ISTSGX Nifty down 50 points
Indian equities may come under pressure following weakness in global peers,. SGX Nifty futures were down 50 points at 11,263 in early deals on Wednesday, indicating a negative opening for indices in India.
09 Sep 2020, 08:00 AM ISTAsian stocks under pressure after sell-off on Wall Street
Asian shares fell on Wednesday and oil prices hit lows not seen since June after a rout of technology shares sank Wall Street for a third consecutive day and a major drugmaker delayed testing of a coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reported.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1.12%. Australian stocks dropped 2.24%, while shares in China fell 1.16%.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.69%.
09 Sep 2020, 07:58 AM ISTUS equities slump on another sell-off in tech shares
A sell-off in high-flying U.S. technology shares, fueled partly by concerns about excess purchases of call options, has increased the risk of a larger correction across other markets.
"The dramatic fall in oil prices in the last day is being seen as a proxy for global growth expectations. That 7.6% fall will certainly be resonating."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.25%, the S&P 500 lost 2.78%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.11% on Wall Street.