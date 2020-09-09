Market LIVE: Indices extend losses led by declines in banks, metal stocks

Nifty sectoral indices View Full Image

AstraZeneca Pharma slumps as British parent halts covid vaccine trial

Nifty broad market indices

Sensex stocks; RIL top gainer

Silver Lake to invest ₹7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday announced today that Silver Lake will invest ₹7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, an RIL subsidiary. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.21 lakh crore. Silver Lake’s investment will translate into a 1.75% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. View Full Image

Nifty check

Sensex check

Sensex stocks at pre-open

Market at pre-open

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar remanded to ED custody till 19 Sep A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday remanded Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, to Enforcement Directorate custody till 19 September for further questioning. The case pertains to alleged misappropriation cited in loans given by ICICI Bank to Videocon. The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been investigating Deepak Kochhar, head of the company NuPower Renewables and his wife Chanda Kochhar on suspicion of cheating, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Fresh tensions flare up as China fires shots for first time in decades A new flare-up exacerbated tensions between India and China on Tuesday with the Indian Army saying Chinese troops tried to close in on one of its positions along the de facto border in Ladakh and fired shots into the air for the first time in decades. The fresh tensions sparked a new war of words between the neighbours—ties between whom have been on a downward spiral since May after India detected intrusions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at multiple locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Oil prices slide Oil futures extended their sharp decline in Asian trading to the lowest levels since June due to concern about weak global energy demand and excess supply, Reuters reported. Brent fell 0.53% to $39.57 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 0.68% to trade at $36.51 per barrel.

Route Mobile IPO opens today The IPO of Route Mobile will open for public subscription today. The cloud communications service provider aims to raise ₹600 crore through the offering. The issue will close on Friday, 11 September and has been priced at ₹345-350 apiece. It collected ₹180 crore from 15 anchor investors ahead of the opening of the IPO. SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, Goldman Sachs, ICIC Prudential, Franklin Templeton, Kuwait Investment Authority, Vantage Equity, and Axis Mutual Fund, among others, participated in the anchor round.

SGX Nifty down 50 points Indian equities may come under pressure following weakness in global peers,. SGX Nifty futures were down 50 points at 11,263 in early deals on Wednesday, indicating a negative opening for indices in India.

Asian stocks under pressure after sell-off on Wall Street Asian shares fell on Wednesday and oil prices hit lows not seen since June after a rout of technology shares sank Wall Street for a third consecutive day and a major drugmaker delayed testing of a coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reported. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1.12%. Australian stocks dropped 2.24%, while shares in China fell 1.16%. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.69%.