Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open up; Hero MotoCorp falls on weak Q4 performance

US stocks end mixed; Nasdaq hits record high

The S&P 500 and Dow fell on Tuesday, pausing after recent strong gains as focus shifted to the US Federal Reserve, while the Nasdaq ended at an all-time high for a second straight day after briefly rising above the 10,000 mark for the first time. The Fed began a two-day meeting. While no major policy announcements are expected when the US central bank wraps up on Wednesday, investors will scrutinise its remarks on the health of the economy, which has been reopening after coronavirus-related closures.