Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open up; Hero MotoCorp falls on weak Q4 performance

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open up; Hero MotoCorp falls on weak Q4 performance2 min read . 09:27 AM IST
- Most Nifty sectoral indices climb. Nifty Bank rises nearly 1%. Nifty Metal under pressure
- BSE MidCap, BSE SmallCap up around 0.7%
Asian shares eked out a 10th consecutive session of gains, but momentum ebbed as doubts about the global recovery from the pandemic returned ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting. The sideways moves in equities cap two weeks of stock market gains, turbocharged by Friday's data showing a completely unexpected rise in US employment last month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.1%.
Oil retreated toward $38 a barrel after a US industry report signalled a surprise jump in crude inventories, raising fresh concerns about excess supply. Futures dropped 1.9% in New York, erasing almost all of the gains from the previous session. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that stockpiles expanded by 8.42 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. If confirmed by government figures on Wednesday, it would be the largest build since the end of April.
Gold extended gains as global equity markets eased after a recent rally, while US Treasury yields dropped ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting that is expected to shed light on the state of the economy and further stimulus. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,715.43 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, after posting its best day in a month on Tuesday. US gold futures also edged up 0.1% to $1,723.60.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 300.14 points, or 1.09%, to 27,272.3 and the S&P 500 lost 25.21 points, or 0.78%, to 3,207.18. However, the Nasdaq Composite added 29.01 points, or 0.29%, to 9,953.75, after crossing the 10,000 mark for the first time.
The S&P 500 and Dow fell on Tuesday, pausing after recent strong gains as focus shifted to the US Federal Reserve, while the Nasdaq ended at an all-time high for a second straight day after briefly rising above the 10,000 mark for the first time. The Fed began a two-day meeting. While no major policy announcements are expected when the US central bank wraps up on Wednesday, investors will scrutinise its remarks on the health of the economy, which has been reopening after coronavirus-related closures.
