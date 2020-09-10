Market LIVE: US stocks snap three days of losses to end higher Wednesday

Market LIVE: US stocks snap three days of losses to end higher Wednesday1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 08:18 AM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% to 27,940.67, the S&P 500 gained 2.02% to 3,399.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 293.87 points, or 2.71%, to 11,141.56
Sovereign wealth funds in talks to buy stake in RIL's retail arm: FT
Middle East sovereign wealth funds, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), are in talks to buy stakes in the retail arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
ADIA is in discussions to invest about $750 million at a valuation of roughly $57 billion, while PIF could funnel as much as $1.5 billion into Reliance Retail, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Reliance Industries, HUL, Vodafone Idea, auto companies, and banks will be in focus today. The Supreme Court will resume hearing in the loan moratorium case today.
A total of 74 companies including Hindustan Aeronautics, and J&K Bank are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.
SGX Nifty a tad lower
SGX Nifty futures were down 8.50 points at 11,309.20 in early deals.
Asian equities tick higher on gains in US peers
Asian stocks rose on Thursday tracking overnight gains in US peers. Topix index rose 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.2%. Shanghai Composite added 0.5% while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%. The Kospi climbed 0.7%.
Wall Street indices end higher after three sessions of losses
Snapping three days of losses, Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Wednesday as investors took advantage of the pullback in tech stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory, Reuters reported.
Tesla Inc shares rebounded after suffering their biggest one-day percentage drop in the prior session, while Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc - the top three U.S. public companies by market capitalization - each rose by at least 3%.
AstraZeneca Plc could resume trials for its experimental coronavirus vaccine next week, the Financial Times reported. Still, its U.S.-listed shares fell.
Tiffany & Co tumbled after French luxury goods giant LVMH warned it was set to walk away from its planned $16 billion takeover of the U.S. jeweler.
