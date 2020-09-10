Market LIVE: US stocks snap three days of losses to end higher Wednesday

Wall Street indices end higher after three sessions of losses

Snapping three days of losses, Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Wednesday as investors took advantage of the pullback in tech stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory, Reuters reported.

Tesla Inc shares rebounded after suffering their biggest one-day percentage drop in the prior session, while Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc - the top three U.S. public companies by market capitalization - each rose by at least 3%.

AstraZeneca Plc could resume trials for its experimental coronavirus vaccine next week, the Financial Times reported. Still, its U.S.-listed shares fell.

Tiffany & Co tumbled after French luxury goods giant LVMH warned it was set to walk away from its planned $16 billion takeover of the U.S. jeweler.