Market LIVE: US stocks snap three days of losses to end higher Wednesday

Sovereign wealth funds in talks to buy stake in RIL's retail arm: FT Middle East sovereign wealth funds, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), are in talks to buy stakes in the retail arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. ADIA is in discussions to invest about $750 million at a valuation of roughly $57 billion, while PIF could funnel as much as $1.5 billion into Reliance Retail, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

SGX Nifty a tad lower SGX Nifty futures were down 8.50 points at 11,309.20 in early deals.

Asian equities tick higher on gains in US peers Asian stocks rose on Thursday tracking overnight gains in US peers. Topix index rose 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.2%. Shanghai Composite added 0.5% while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%. The Kospi climbed 0.7%.