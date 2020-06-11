Market LIVE: Sensex falls 160 points, Nifty holds 10,000; Sun Pharma drops 3%

2 min read.Updated: 11 Jun 2020, 09:19 AM ISTIshita Guha
The US Federal Reserve confirmed it will keep the benchmark interest rate at zero until the recovery from coronavirus shutdowns is underway
The Indian Supreme Court will today hear the adjusted gross revenue, or AGR, case
Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest news and updates on stock markets.
11 Jun 2020, 09:18:15 AM IST
Market opening
Indian equity market opened in the red. While the benchmark Sensex fell 166.91 points, or 0.49%, to 34,080.14, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 53.10 points, or 0.52%, to 10,063.10.
11 Jun 2020, 09:16:22 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth straight day
The government has raised the price of petrol and diesel for the fifth consecutive day today.
11 Jun 2020, 09:10:24 AM IST
Stocks to watch today
NTPC, Vedanta, telecom companies (Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea), UPL, Indian Hotels, Welspun Enterprises and Yes Bank.
11 Jun 2020, 09:08:28 AM IST
Gold price check
Gold prices touched a more than one-week high as bleak economic projections from the US Federal Reserve boosted demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,732.56 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT, after hitting its highest level since June 2 earlier in the session. US gold futures climbed 1.2% to $1,741.90.
11 Jun 2020, 09:03:27 AM IST
Oil price check
Crude oil prices fell in Asia after a rise in US crude inventories stoked fresh concerns over the demand outlook. Futures in New York declined as much as 1.9%, after rising 1.7% on Wednesday. US oil stockpiles reached 538.1 million barrels last week, the highest level in data going back to 1982, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, even though American production has fallen by at least 2 million barrels a day since mid-March.
11 Jun 2020, 08:57:17 AM IST
Dow Jones falls, Nasdaq gains
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1% to close at 26,989.99 points, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.5% to 3,190.14. However, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% to 10,020.35 on Wednesday.
11 Jun 2020, 08:34:08 AM IST
US stocks fall on Fed's comments
Wall Street stocks mostly declined and the dollar pulled back Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signalled it expects to keep interest rates low in light of the shaky economic outlook. The Fed confirmed it will keep the benchmark interest rate at zero until the recovery from coronavirus shutdowns is underway, while projecting the US economy would contract by 6.5% this year and unemployment would fall to 9.3% from its current 13.3%.