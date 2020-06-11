Market LIVE: Sensex falls 160 points, Nifty holds 10,000; Sun Pharma drops 3%

Market opening Indian equity market opened in the red. While the benchmark Sensex fell 166.91 points, or 0.49%, to 34,080.14, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 53.10 points, or 0.52%, to 10,063.10.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth straight day The government has raised the price of petrol and diesel for the fifth consecutive day today.

Stocks to watch today NTPC, Vedanta, telecom companies (Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea), UPL, Indian Hotels, Welspun Enterprises and Yes Bank.

Gold price check Gold prices touched a more than one-week high as bleak economic projections from the US Federal Reserve boosted demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,732.56 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT, after hitting its highest level since June 2 earlier in the session. US gold futures climbed 1.2% to $1,741.90.

Oil price check Crude oil prices fell in Asia after a rise in US crude inventories stoked fresh concerns over the demand outlook. Futures in New York declined as much as 1.9%, after rising 1.7% on Wednesday. US oil stockpiles reached 538.1 million barrels last week, the highest level in data going back to 1982, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, even though American production has fallen by at least 2 million barrels a day since mid-March.

Dow Jones falls, Nasdaq gains The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1% to close at 26,989.99 points, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.5% to 3,190.14. However, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% to 10,020.35 on Wednesday.