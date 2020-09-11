Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rise marginally; RIL up 0.6%

Centre slashes non-priority spend to keep Budget promise on capital expenditure

The central government has recalibrated its spending plan for the current fiscal to protect commitments made in the Union Budget for capital expenditure.

Accordingly, it has classified government departments into priority and non-priority - the former has seen a slashing of budgets and the funds thus generated are being diverted towards capital expenditure.

In the Budget 2020-21 presented on 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated ₹4.12 trillion towards capital expenditure.



