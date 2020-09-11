Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rise marginally; RIL up 0.6%

Sensex stocks in early deals View Full Image

Centre slashes non-priority spend to keep Budget promise on capital expenditure The central government has recalibrated its spending plan for the current fiscal to protect commitments made in the Union Budget for capital expenditure. Accordingly, it has classified government departments into priority and non-priority - the former has seen a slashing of budgets and the funds thus generated are being diverted towards capital expenditure. In the Budget 2020-21 presented on 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated ₹4.12 trillion towards capital expenditure.



FIIs buy ₹838 crore worth of stocks Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers of Indian stocks worth ₹838.37 crore, as per NSE data. DIIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹317.30 crore.

Gold prices slip Gold prices fell on Friday after a sharp rise in the previous session as the dollar regained lost ground, although doubts over a swift global economic recovery kept bullion on track for a weekly gain, Reuters reported. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,947.41 per ounce in early deals, after hitting its best level since 2 September at $1,965.94 on Thursday.

Oil prices extend losses as supply rises amid demand concerns Oil prices extended declines on Friday, under pressure from a surprise rise in U.S. stockpiles and ongoing weak demand from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was down 8 cents, or 0.2%, at $39.98 a barrel in Asian deals, after falling nearly 2% on Thursday, while U.S. crude was off by 2 cents at $37.28 a barrel, also having fallen 2% in the previous session.

SGX Nifty ticks lower in early deals Indian markets may come under pressure on Friday, with the SGX Nifty futures indicating a negative start for domestic indices. The SGX Nifty futures were down 0.4% at 11,423 points.

Asian stocks track US peers, down in early deals Asian stocks headed for a second week of losses as a fresh selloff in U.S. megacap technology shares highlighted the lingering concern over valuations in certain pockets of the market. Japanese shares opened modestly lower along with those in South Korea and Australia. S&P 500 contracts nudged higher. Japan’s Topix index declined 0.1%, South Korea’s Kospi index slid 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 1%.