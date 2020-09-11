Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rise marginally; RIL up 0.6%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits remained high last week, Labor Department data showed, as layoffs and furloughs persisted across industries
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates:
11 Sep 2020, 09:32 AM ISTSensex stocks in early deals
11 Sep 2020, 09:24 AM ISTNifty in early deals
11 Sep 2020, 09:23 AM ISTSensex in opening deals
11 Sep 2020, 09:17 AM ISTCentre slashes non-priority spend to keep Budget promise on capital expenditure
The central government has recalibrated its spending plan for the current fiscal to protect commitments made in the Union Budget for capital expenditure.
Accordingly, it has classified government departments into priority and non-priority - the former has seen a slashing of budgets and the funds thus generated are being diverted towards capital expenditure.
In the Budget 2020-21 presented on 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated ₹4.12 trillion towards capital expenditure.
11 Sep 2020, 09:08 AM ISTNifty in pre-open trade
11 Sep 2020, 09:08 AM ISTSensex in pre-open trade
11 Sep 2020, 08:47 AM ISTFIIs buy ₹838 crore worth of stocks
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers of Indian stocks worth ₹838.37 crore, as per NSE data. DIIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹317.30 crore.
11 Sep 2020, 08:37 AM ISTGold prices slip
Gold prices fell on Friday after a sharp rise in the previous session as the dollar regained lost ground, although doubts over a swift global economic recovery kept bullion on track for a weekly gain, Reuters reported.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,947.41 per ounce in early deals, after hitting its best level since 2 September at $1,965.94 on Thursday.
11 Sep 2020, 08:33 AM ISTOil prices extend losses as supply rises amid demand concerns
Oil prices extended declines on Friday, under pressure from a surprise rise in U.S. stockpiles and ongoing weak demand from the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude was down 8 cents, or 0.2%, at $39.98 a barrel in Asian deals, after falling nearly 2% on Thursday, while U.S. crude was off by 2 cents at $37.28 a barrel, also having fallen 2% in the previous session.
11 Sep 2020, 08:28 AM ISTSGX Nifty ticks lower in early deals
Indian markets may come under pressure on Friday, with the SGX Nifty futures indicating a negative start for domestic indices. The SGX Nifty futures were down 0.4% at 11,423 points.
A total of 104 companies including IRCTC, BHEL, and Adani Green are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
11 Sep 2020, 08:16 AM ISTAsian stocks track US peers, down in early deals
Asian stocks headed for a second week of losses as a fresh selloff in U.S. megacap technology shares highlighted the lingering concern over valuations in certain pockets of the market.
Japanese shares opened modestly lower along with those in South Korea and Australia. S&P 500 contracts nudged higher.
Japan’s Topix index declined 0.1%, South Korea’s Kospi index slid 0.1%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 1%.
11 Sep 2020, 08:05 AM ISTUS equities fall due to losses in tech stocks, jobless data weighs
US stocks closed lower after a choppy trading session on Thursday as heavyweight tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp rebound the previous session, while elevated jobless claims reminded investors of a still-difficult recovery ahead, Reuters reported.
Names that have rallied since March lows, such as Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com , all fell at least 2.8%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 405.89 points, or 1.45%, to 27,534.58, the S&P 500 lost 59.77 points, or 1.76%, to 3,339.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.97 points, or 1.99%, to 10,919.59.