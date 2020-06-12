Market LIVE: Covid-19 stings global stocks again; Sensex, Nifty may see sell-off

Dow Jones tanks nearly 7%, S&P 500 6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,861.82 points, or 6.9%, to 25,128.17, the S&P 500 lost 188.04 points, or 5.89%, to 3,002.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 527.62 points, or 5.27%, to 9,492.73.

Among the major S&P 500 sectors, energy and financials suffered the largest percentage drops, plunging by 9.5% and 8.2%, respectively.