Market LIVE: Covid-19 stings global stocks again; Sensex, Nifty may see sell-off
2 min read.Updated: 12 Jun 2020, 08:54 AM ISTIshita Guha
Wall Street stocks crashed on Thursday on renewed fears of a second wave of coronavirus and due to grim economic outlook by the US Fed
Indian benchmark, Sensex, had ended 700 points lower Thursday tracking the negativity in global markets
Stocks to watch today
State Bank of India, Lupin, Wipro, Biocon, EIcher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries and Sundram Fasteners.
Gold price check
Gold prices held steady as downward pressure from a stronger dollar countered rising safe-haven demand supported by gloomy economic projections and renewed fears over a second wave in covid-19 infections. Spot gold was flat at $1,727.24 per ounce, as of 1256 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,733.30
Oil price check
Oil prices slid in early deals, extending heavy overnight losses on a surge in US coronavirus cases this week that has raised the prospect of a second wave of the outbreak slamming demand in the world's biggest consumer of crude and fuel. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down $1.32, or nearly 4%, at $35.02 a barrel by 0011 GMT, after slumping more than 8% on Thursday. Brent crude was down $1.15, or 3%, at $37.40 a barrel, having dropped nearly 8% the previous session.
Dow Jones tanks nearly 7%, S&P 500 6%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,861.82 points, or 6.9%, to 25,128.17, the S&P 500 lost 188.04 points, or 5.89%, to 3,002.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 527.62 points, or 5.27%, to 9,492.73.
Among the major S&P 500 sectors, energy and financials suffered the largest percentage drops, plunging by 9.5% and 8.2%, respectively.
US stocks plunge on fresh fears of coronavirus
Wall Street plummeted on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the US Federal Reserve. All three major US stock indices lost well over 5%, posting their worst one-day percentage drops since March 16, when markets were sent into freefall by the abrupt economic lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic. The Nasdaq snapped a three-day streak of record closing highs. The sell-off was broad, with all 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 falling from nearly 4% to well over 9%.