Market LIVE: Covid-19 stings global stocks again; Sensex, Nifty may see sell-off

Stocks to watch today State Bank of India, Lupin, Wipro, Biocon, EIcher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries and Sundram Fasteners.

Gold price check Gold prices held steady as downward pressure from a stronger dollar countered rising safe-haven demand supported by gloomy economic projections and renewed fears over a second wave in covid-19 infections. Spot gold was flat at $1,727.24 per ounce, as of 1256 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,733.30

Oil price check Oil prices slid in early deals, extending heavy overnight losses on a surge in US coronavirus cases this week that has raised the prospect of a second wave of the outbreak slamming demand in the world's biggest consumer of crude and fuel. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down $1.32, or nearly 4%, at $35.02 a barrel by 0011 GMT, after slumping more than 8% on Thursday. Brent crude was down $1.15, or 3%, at $37.40 a barrel, having dropped nearly 8% the previous session.

Dow Jones tanks nearly 7%, S&P 500 6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,861.82 points, or 6.9%, to 25,128.17, the S&P 500 lost 188.04 points, or 5.89%, to 3,002.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 527.62 points, or 5.27%, to 9,492.73. Among the major S&P 500 sectors, energy and financials suffered the largest percentage drops, plunging by 9.5% and 8.2%, respectively.