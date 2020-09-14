Market LIVE: Indian equities may trend higher Monday following Asian peers

Sebi issues clarification on asset allocation framework for multi-cap MFs

The markets regulator on Sunday outlined options available to fund managers to comply with rules on how investments should be spread across assets even as the industry raised apprehensions about the challenges in implementing the new portfolio rebalancing norms for multi-cap funds.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it will examine proposals by the industry to ensure managers of multi-cap funds stick to the mandate of investing substantially across a wide section of firms.