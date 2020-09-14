Market LIVE: Indian equities may trend higher Monday following Asian peers

Gold firm, spot prices at $1,949.7 per ounce: Reuters

AstraZeneca resumes covid vaccine trials AstraZeneca said on the weekend it has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs. The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended last week after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout.

Oil edges higher ahead of Opec, allies meeting Oil edged higher toward $38 a barrel in New York ahead of an OPEC+ meeting this week that will assess the group’s production cuts as the recovery from virus-driven demand destruction falters. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $37.57 a barrel.

Sebi issues clarification on asset allocation framework for multi-cap MFs The markets regulator on Sunday outlined options available to fund managers to comply with rules on how investments should be spread across assets even as the industry raised apprehensions about the challenges in implementing the new portfolio rebalancing norms for multi-cap funds. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it will examine proposals by the industry to ensure managers of multi-cap funds stick to the mandate of investing substantially across a wide section of firms.

SGX Nifty a tad higher Indian equity indices may have a positive start to the week, with the SGX Nifty futures trading 25 points higher at 11,492.20. Indian equities ended the day largely flat on Friday. The benchmark Sensex closed 14 points, or 0.04%, up at 38,854.55 and Nifty closed 6 points, or 0.05%, up at 11,455.45. The indices gained 1.2% for the week, having declined more than 2.6% in the previous week.

Asian equities nudge higher on signs of progress in covid vaccine Asian stocks climbed on Monday and U.S. futures pointed higher amid signs of progress toward a virus vaccine and as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting. The dollar and Treasuries were little changed, Bloomberg reported. Japan’s Topix index gained 0.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.4%. Shanghai Composite climbed 0.3% and South Korea’s Kospi index added 1.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%.