Market LIVE: Indian indices may have see a positive start

Crude oil under pressure

Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday as a bleaker outlook for global fuel demand prompted fresh selling, but short-covering ahead of a meeting later this week of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, limited losses, Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down 3 cents, or 0.1%, at $39.58 a barrel in Asian deals, reversing earlier gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.1%, at $37.24 a barrel.