Market LIVE: Indian indices may have see a positive start

S&P Global has said it now expects India’s GDP to shrink 9% this fiscal against its earlier estimate of a 5% contraction. It said rising coronavirus cases will keep private spending and investment under pressure for longer than anticipated
15 Sep 2020, 08:15 AM ISTCrude oil under pressure
Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday as a bleaker outlook for global fuel demand prompted fresh selling, but short-covering ahead of a meeting later this week of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, limited losses, Reuters reported.
Brent crude was down 3 cents, or 0.1%, at $39.58 a barrel in Asian deals, reversing earlier gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.1%, at $37.24 a barrel.
Vedanta, SpiceJet, Max India, Alankit, Allcargo Logistics, ARSS Infrastructure Projects, DB Realty, Future Enterprises, among 600 others, will announce their June quarter results today.
15 Sep 2020, 08:01 AM ISTSGX Nifty higher in early deals
Indian markets will likely open higher, tracking overnight gains in US peers, with the SGX Nifty futures up 0.3% at 11,470.20 in early deals.
On Monday, Sensex and Nifty snapped two sessions of gains to end a tad lower, dragged by banks and heavyweight Reliance Industries. But a rally in IT stocks capped losses. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.21% lower at 11,440 while the S&P BSE Sensex ended about 100 points lower at 38,756 after rising to 38,573 intraday.
15 Sep 2020, 07:58 AM ISTAsian stocks cautious, await US Fed meeting outcome
Asian stocks drifted Tuesday as investors focused on the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on monetary policy as economies recover from the pandemic. The yuan added to gains that lifted it to the highest this year.
Japan's Topix index fell 1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed and South Korea’s Kospi index was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed while Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%.
15 Sep 2020, 07:55 AM ISTUS equities end higher Monday as vaccine hope boost investor optimism
After days of losses, US stocks ended sharply higher on Monday as signs of progress in developing a covid-19 vaccine and a spurt of multibillion-dollar deals lifted investor optimism, Reuters reported.
Gains were broad-based, with all of the S&P 500 sectors ending in positive territory and real estate and technology leading gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327.69 points, or 1.18%, to 27,993.33, the S&P 500 gained 42.57 points, or 1.27%, to 3,383.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.11 points, or 1.87%, to 11,056.65.