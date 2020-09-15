Market LIVE: Indian indices may have see a positive start

Crude oil under pressure Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday as a bleaker outlook for global fuel demand prompted fresh selling, but short-covering ahead of a meeting later this week of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, limited losses, Reuters reported. Brent crude was down 3 cents, or 0.1%, at $39.58 a barrel in Asian deals, reversing earlier gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.1%, at $37.24 a barrel.

SGX Nifty higher in early deals Indian markets will likely open higher, tracking overnight gains in US peers, with the SGX Nifty futures up 0.3% at 11,470.20 in early deals. On Monday, Sensex and Nifty snapped two sessions of gains to end a tad lower, dragged by banks and heavyweight Reliance Industries. But a rally in IT stocks capped losses. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.21% lower at 11,440 while the S&P BSE Sensex ended about 100 points lower at 38,756 after rising to 38,573 intraday.

Asian stocks cautious, await US Fed meeting outcome Asian stocks drifted Tuesday as investors focused on the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on monetary policy as economies recover from the pandemic. The yuan added to gains that lifted it to the highest this year. Japan's Topix index fell 1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed and South Korea’s Kospi index was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed while Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%.