Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market LIVE: US stocks higher led by hope for coronavirus vaccine
US stocks closed higher on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)
US stocks closed higher on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: US stocks higher led by hope for coronavirus vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2020, 08:19 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.7%, the S&P 500 gained nearly 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%
  • A small-scale study showed that Moderna's experimental vaccine produced high levels of virus-killing antibodies

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

16 Jul 2020, 08:19:15 AM IST

Asian stocks weak

Asian stocks were subdued in early deals on Thursday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.4%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.34% while the Topix was 0.13% lower.

South Korea’s Kospi traded 0.12% lower as the Bank of Korea announced Thursday its decision to leave the base rate unchanged at 0.5%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was a tad down and the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.64% lower.

16 Jul 2020, 08:11:43 AM IST

US equities end higher on vaccine hopes

Stocks on the Wall Street closed higher Wednesday, driven by promising early results from a covid-19 vaccine and upbeat earnings of Goldman Sachs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.7%, the S&P 500 gained nearly 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%.

US industrial production, manufacturing output and plant capacity rose more than expected in June and there was a bigger- than-expected draw in U.S. crude and refined products last week as demand edges up.

Goldman Sachs rose 1.2% after it said its trading revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in stock and bond markets since March.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout