Market LIVE: US stocks higher led by hope for coronavirus vaccine

US equities end higher on vaccine hopes

Stocks on the Wall Street closed higher Wednesday, driven by promising early results from a covid-19 vaccine and upbeat earnings of Goldman Sachs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.7%, the S&P 500 gained nearly 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%.

US industrial production, manufacturing output and plant capacity rose more than expected in June and there was a bigger- than-expected draw in U.S. crude and refined products last week as demand edges up.

Goldman Sachs rose 1.2% after it said its trading revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in stock and bond markets since March.