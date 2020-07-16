Market LIVE: US stocks higher led by hope for coronavirus vaccine

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A small-scale study showed that Moderna's experimental vaccine produced high levels of virus-killing antibodies
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
16 Jul 2020, 08:19 AM ISTAsian stocks weak
Asian stocks were subdued in early deals on Thursday.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.4%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.34% while the Topix was 0.13% lower.
South Korea’s Kospi traded 0.12% lower as the Bank of Korea announced Thursday its decision to leave the base rate unchanged at 0.5%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was a tad down and the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.64% lower.
16 Jul 2020, 08:11 AM ISTUS equities end higher on vaccine hopes
Stocks on the Wall Street closed higher Wednesday, driven by promising early results from a covid-19 vaccine and upbeat earnings of Goldman Sachs.
Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.7%, the S&P 500 gained nearly 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%.
US industrial production, manufacturing output and plant capacity rose more than expected in June and there was a bigger- than-expected draw in U.S. crude and refined products last week as demand edges up.
Goldman Sachs rose 1.2% after it said its trading revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in stock and bond markets since March.