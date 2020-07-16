Market LIVE: US stocks higher led by hope for coronavirus vaccine

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was a tad down and the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.64% lower.

South Korea’s Kospi traded 0.12% lower as the Bank of Korea announced Thursday its decision to leave the base rate unchanged at 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.4%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.34% while the Topix was 0.13% lower.

Asian stocks were subdued in early deals on Thursday.

US equities end higher on vaccine hopes

Stocks on the Wall Street closed higher Wednesday, driven by promising early results from a covid-19 vaccine and upbeat earnings of Goldman Sachs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.7%, the S&P 500 gained nearly 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%.

US industrial production, manufacturing output and plant capacity rose more than expected in June and there was a bigger- than-expected draw in U.S. crude and refined products last week as demand edges up.

Goldman Sachs rose 1.2% after it said its trading revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in stock and bond markets since March.