Market LIVE: Indian equities may be under pressure ahead of Fed statement

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut MPs’ salaries amid uproar over MPLADS

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce the salaries of lawmakers by 30% for one year in view of austerity measures needed to mitigate the fallout of disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was introduced in the Lower House on Monday by Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi. It will replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 brought in April.