Market LIVE: Indian equities may be under pressure ahead of Fed statement

Data on Tuesday showed US factory output increased strongly in August. Separately, U.S. import prices increased more than expected for the same month, supporting the view that inflation pressures were building up
16 Sep 2020, 08:58 AM ISTNifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
"We did inch towards the 11,550 levels but could not conquer it; it is imperative this happens as that would signal a new impulse rally on the upside. That rally could take us to 11800 and then towards 12000."
16 Sep 2020, 08:50 AM ISTNepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported
16 Sep 2020, 08:49 AM ISTLok Sabha passes bill to cut MPs’ salaries amid uproar over MPLADS
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce the salaries of lawmakers by 30% for one year in view of austerity measures needed to mitigate the fallout of disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic.
The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was introduced in the Lower House on Monday by Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi. It will replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 brought in April.
16 Sep 2020, 08:21 AM ISTOil prices tick higher
Global benchmark Brent crude rose 0.79% to $40.85 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ticked up 1.02% to $38.67 a barrel.
16 Sep 2020, 08:20 AM ISTRBI governor Shaktikanta Das to address Ficci members today
16 Sep 2020, 08:16 AM ISTSGX Nifty lower in early deals
SGX Nifty futures were down 0.3% at 11,498.00 points, indicating a weak start for Indian benchmark equity indices.
16 Sep 2020, 08:05 AM ISTAsian stocks trade on a mixed note ahead of US Fed meeting
Asian stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting to gauge the extent of central bank support for the economic recovery, Bloomberg reported. Crude oil extended gains.
Japan’s Topix index added 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%. Shanghai Composite slid 0.1% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7%.
South Korea’s Kospi index dipped 0.1%.
16 Sep 2020, 08:03 AM ISTWall Street stocks rise on hope of supportive US Fed stance
US stocks rose on Tuesday as investors hoped the Federal Reserve would stick with its supportive policy stance as the central bank's two-day meeting got underway, Reuters reported.
Advances, however, were capped as Apple Inc's shares lost early gains following its rollout of a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.51 points, or 0.29%, to 28,075.84, the S&P 500 gained 24.6 points, or 0.73%, to 3,408.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 153.85 points, or 1.39%, to 11,210.50.