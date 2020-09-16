Market LIVE: Indian equities may be under pressure ahead of Fed statement

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments "We did inch towards the 11,550 levels but could not conquer it; it is imperative this happens as that would signal a new impulse rally on the upside. That rally could take us to 11800 and then towards 12000."

Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut MPs’ salaries amid uproar over MPLADS The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce the salaries of lawmakers by 30% for one year in view of austerity measures needed to mitigate the fallout of disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was introduced in the Lower House on Monday by Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi. It will replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 brought in April.

Oil prices tick higher Global benchmark Brent crude rose 0.79% to $40.85 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ticked up 1.02% to $38.67 a barrel.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to address Ficci members today

SGX Nifty lower in early deals SGX Nifty futures were down 0.3% at 11,498.00 points, indicating a weak start for Indian benchmark equity indices.

Asian stocks trade on a mixed note ahead of US Fed meeting Asian stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting to gauge the extent of central bank support for the economic recovery, Bloomberg reported. Crude oil extended gains. Japan’s Topix index added 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%. Shanghai Composite slid 0.1% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi index dipped 0.1%.