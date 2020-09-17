Market LIVE: Indian equities may be under pressure in line with global peers

Asian stocks mostly lower on concerns over global economic recovery

Asian stocks fell with U.S. and European futures Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted uncertainty about the economic rebound, Bloomberg reported. The dollar advanced against major peers.

“The recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected," US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, while cautioning that “the path ahead remains highly uncertain."

Japan’s Topix index lost 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite declined 0.2% each. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.4% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.7%.