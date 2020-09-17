Market LIVE: Indian equities may be under pressure in line with global peers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Happiest Minds Technologies debut on stock exchanges today.
17 Sep 2020, 08:10 AM ISTSGX Nifty in the red
SGX Nifty futures were down 0.64% at 11,537.50 in early deals, indicating a negative start for the Indian equity indices.
17 Sep 2020, 08:08 AM ISTAsian stocks mostly lower on concerns over global economic recovery
Asian stocks fell with U.S. and European futures Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted uncertainty about the economic rebound, Bloomberg reported. The dollar advanced against major peers.
“The recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected," US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, while cautioning that “the path ahead remains highly uncertain."
Japan’s Topix index lost 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite declined 0.2% each. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.4% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.7%.
17 Sep 2020, 07:52 AM ISTUS equities end lower on Wednesday, tech stocks lead losses
Wall Street stocks closed lower on Wednesday after a rally following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate policy update faded in the final hour of trading.
The S&P 500 lost 15.71 points to 3,385.49. The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 36.78 points, or 0.1%, to 28,032.38. It had earlier been up by 369 points. The Nasdaq composite lost 139.85 points, or 1.3%, to 11,050.47.
Technology stocks led the slide Wednesday, outweighing gains in financial, industrial and energy companies