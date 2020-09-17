Subscribe
Investors are piling into FAANG shorts as US stocks continue to breach new records, with the Nasdaq Composite Index surging above 8,000 for the first time Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Indian equities may be under pressure in line with global peers

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • The Federal Reserve left interest rates near zero and signaled it would hold them there through at least 2023 to help the US economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates:

17 Sep 2020, 08:14 AM IST Stocks to Watch

Reliance Industries, Infosys, pharma stocks, Bharat Petroleum, Motherson Sumi will be in focus today.

Happiest Minds Technologies debut on stock exchanges today.

17 Sep 2020, 08:10 AM IST SGX Nifty in the red

SGX Nifty futures were down 0.64% at 11,537.50 in early deals, indicating a negative start for the Indian equity indices.

17 Sep 2020, 08:08 AM IST Asian stocks mostly lower on concerns over global economic recovery

Asian stocks fell with U.S. and European futures Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted uncertainty about the economic rebound, Bloomberg reported. The dollar advanced against major peers.

“The recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected," US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, while cautioning that “the path ahead remains highly uncertain."

Japan’s Topix index lost 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite declined 0.2% each. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.4% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.7%.

17 Sep 2020, 07:52 AM IST US equities end lower on Wednesday, tech stocks lead losses

Wall Street stocks closed lower on Wednesday after a rally following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate policy update faded in the final hour of trading.

The S&P 500 lost 15.71 points to 3,385.49. The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 36.78 points, or 0.1%, to 28,032.38. It had earlier been up by 369 points. The Nasdaq composite lost 139.85 points, or 1.3%, to 11,050.47.

Technology stocks led the slide Wednesday, outweighing gains in financial, industrial and energy companies

