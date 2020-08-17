Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rise in pre-open

Shares of RIL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Glenmark Pharma, Wipro, Berger Paints will be in focus. Petronet LNG, Suven Pharmaceuticals, among others, are scheduled to report their earnings today
Gold eased 0.4% to $1,935 an ounce, after the jump in US bond yields saw it lose 4.5% last week in its worst performance since March.
17 Aug 2020, 08:28:29 AM IST
Oil prices climb higher in Asian deals: Reuters
Oil prices rose on Monday, buoyed by China’s plans to ship in large volumes of US crude in August and September, outweighing concerns over a slowdown in demand recovery after the coronavirus pandemic and an uptick in supplies.
Brent crude rose 21 cents, or 0.5%, to $45.01 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.6%, to $42.28 a barrel.
SGX Nifty futures were 0.9% higher at 11,290.20 in early deals on Monday, indicating a positive start to domestic benchmark indices.
17 Aug 2020, 08:15:04 AM IST
Asian stocks pause near recent highs
Asian equities were tiptoed around near recent highs in quiet trade on Monday as investors waited to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would extend, and maybe take some pressure off the beleaguered dollar.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.02% lower at 562, but still eyeing the January top of 574.52.
Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.4% after touching a six-month peak on Friday, as the country suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.3%. South Korea was shut for a holiday.
17 Aug 2020, 08:09:52 AM IST
US stocks decline on weak economic data, US stimulus delay
Stocks on Wall Street dipped on Friday as data out of China, the euro zone and the US put a lid on expectations for a sustained global rebound, with traders already worried about a delay in US fiscal stimulus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.66 points, or 0.19%, to 27,843.06, the S&P 500 lost 9.69 points, or 0.29%, to 3,363.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.59 points, or 0.53%, to 10,983.92.