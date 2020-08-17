Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rise in pre-open

Asian stocks pause near recent highs

Asian equities were tiptoed around near recent highs in quiet trade on Monday as investors waited to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would extend, and maybe take some pressure off the beleaguered dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.02% lower at 562, but still eyeing the January top of 574.52.

Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.4% after touching a six-month peak on Friday, as the country suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter.

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.3%. South Korea was shut for a holiday.