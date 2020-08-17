Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rise in pre-open

Sensex stocks at pre-open View Full Image

Nifty at pre-open View Full Image

Sensex at pre-open View Full Image

Gold prices ease Gold eased 0.4% to $1,935 an ounce, after the jump in US bond yields saw it lose 4.5% last week in its worst performance since March.

Oil prices climb higher in Asian deals: Reuters Oil prices rose on Monday, buoyed by China’s plans to ship in large volumes of US crude in August and September, outweighing concerns over a slowdown in demand recovery after the coronavirus pandemic and an uptick in supplies.

Brent crude rose 21 cents, or 0.5%, to $45.01 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.6%, to $42.28 a barrel.

SGX Nifty futures climb higher SGX Nifty futures were 0.9% higher at 11,290.20 in early deals on Monday, indicating a positive start to domestic benchmark indices.

Asian stocks pause near recent highs Asian equities were tiptoed around near recent highs in quiet trade on Monday as investors waited to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would extend, and maybe take some pressure off the beleaguered dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.02% lower at 562, but still eyeing the January top of 574.52. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.4% after touching a six-month peak on Friday, as the country suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.3%. South Korea was shut for a holiday.