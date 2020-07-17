Market LIVE: Wall Street stocks end lower Thursday on coronavirus concerns

Asian equities trade mixed

Asian stock markets were mixed in trade in deals on Friday, looking for definitive cues.

Japan’s Topix index slid 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7%. The Shanghai Composite added 0.1% and South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.1%.

Chinese equities opened flat after Thursday’s plunge as investors assess moves by policy makers to tame signs of exuberance



