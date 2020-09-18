Market LIVE: Indian equities may be under pressure in line with global peers

US stocks tumble overnight as Fed warns of long road to recovery

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq.

Nine out of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were lower, with technology stocks leading sectoral declines.

the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 217.76 points, or 0.78%, at 27,814.62 and the S&P 500 was down 43.95 points, or 1.30%, at 3,341.54. Nasdaq slipped 2%.