Market LIVE: Indian equities may be under pressure in line with global peers

18 Sep 2020, 08:56 AM IST
- Uncertainty over the next round of talks between India and China has continued amid no let up in the tough statements emanating from New Delhi and Beijing over tensions along Ladakh border
Vedanta approaches Sebi for approvals for reverse book building process
After mobilising $3.15 billion to fund the delisting of its Indian subsidiary, Vedanta Resources Ltd has approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for necessary approvals to start the reverse book building process, according to a PTI report. The company had in May announced plans to delist Vedanta Ltd from the Indian stock exchanges by buying out non-promoter shareholding.
Oil prices
Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, snapping after three days of gains, as producers prepared to resume operations in the Gulf of Mexico and data showed exports from Saudi Arabia rose from record lows. Brent crude was down 6 cents at $43.24 a barrel in early Asian deals, while US oil futures dropped 6 cents to $40.91 a barrel.
Stocks to Watch
HDFC Bank, SBI, telcos, auto, and aviation stocks will be in focus today.
SGX Nifty futures trade flat
SGX Nifty futures were up 9 points at 11,536.20, indicating a flat opening for Indian indices.
Asia stocks trade on a mixed note
Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as investors look for the next catalyst to reignite the rally. The dollar held steady.
Japan’s Topix index was flat while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1%. Shanghai Composite was little changed and South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.2%.
US stocks tumble overnight as Fed warns of long road to recovery
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq.
Nine out of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were lower, with technology stocks leading sectoral declines.
the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 217.76 points, or 0.78%, at 27,814.62 and the S&P 500 was down 43.95 points, or 1.30%, at 3,341.54. Nasdaq slipped 2%.
