Market LIVE: Wall Street stocks end lower Thursday on coronavirus concerns

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.34%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.73%
A surge in new covid-19 cases is undercutting recovery, keeping 32 million Americans on unemployment benefits
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
17 Jul 2020, 08:20 AM ISTSGX Nifty ticks higher
SGX Nifty futures were 0.8% higher at 10,778.80, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmark indices.
17 Jul 2020, 08:19 AM ISTAsian equities trade mixed
Asian stock markets were mixed in trade in deals on Friday, looking for definitive cues.
Japan’s Topix index slid 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7%. The Shanghai Composite added 0.1% and South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.1%.
Chinese equities opened flat after Thursday’s plunge as investors assess moves by policy makers to tame signs of exuberance
17 Jul 2020, 08:08 AM ISTUS equities end lower on coronavirus concerns
US stock markets ended lower on Thursday due to concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
US retail sales rose more than expected in June, but a resurgence in new covid-19 cases is undercutting the budding recovery, keeping 32 million Americans on unemployment benefits.
A jump in cases of the virus has forced California and other states to shut down again, sparking fears of more business damage and slowing the pace of a Wall Street rally. The S&P 500 is about 5% below its February record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to end at 26,734.71 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.34% to 3,215.57. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.73%, to 10,473.83.