Market LIVE: Indian equities may be under pressure in line with global peers

Vedanta approaches Sebi for approvals for reverse book building process After mobilising $3.15 billion to fund the delisting of its Indian subsidiary, Vedanta Resources Ltd has approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for necessary approvals to start the reverse book building process, according to a PTI report. The company had in May announced plans to delist Vedanta Ltd from the Indian stock exchanges by buying out non-promoter shareholding.

Oil prices Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, snapping after three days of gains, as producers prepared to resume operations in the Gulf of Mexico and data showed exports from Saudi Arabia rose from record lows. Brent crude was down 6 cents at $43.24 a barrel in early Asian deals, while US oil futures dropped 6 cents to $40.91 a barrel.

SGX Nifty futures trade flat SGX Nifty futures were up 9 points at 11,536.20, indicating a flat opening for Indian indices.

Asia stocks trade on a mixed note Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as investors look for the next catalyst to reignite the rally. The dollar held steady. Japan’s Topix index was flat while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1%. Shanghai Composite was little changed and South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.2%.