Markets LIVE: Indian stocks markets seen higher on Monday

Raise GST borrowing to ₹1.83 trillion, Kerala CM writes to FM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging that the Centre should instead borrow ₹1.83 trillion. More states are expected to write to Sitharaman on Monday, the Business Standard reported.

Jharkhand has rejected the Centre’s proposal of borrowing partial GST shortfall of ₹1.1 trillion and lending to states.