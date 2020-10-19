Markets LIVE: Indian stocks markets seen higher on Monday

Markets LIVE: Indian stocks markets seen higher on Monday2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2020, 08:50 AM IST
- RIL, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki may be in focus today. Britannia Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology, ACC, Century Textiles, among others, will declare their September quarter results today
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
Raise GST borrowing to ₹1.83 trillion, Kerala CM writes to FM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging that the Centre should instead borrow ₹1.83 trillion. More states are expected to write to Sitharaman on Monday, the Business Standard reported.
Jharkhand has rejected the Centre’s proposal of borrowing partial GST shortfall of ₹1.1 trillion and lending to states.
China GDP grows 4.9% in July-September
China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, but slower than the median forecast of 5.2%.
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki may be in focus today.
Britannia Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology, ACC, Century Textiles, among others, will declare their September quarter results on Monday
SGX Nifty higher
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in Indian equity indices with a 0.5% rise at 11,827.50 points.
On Friday, the Sensex ended 254 points higher but just below 40,000 and Nifty ended at 11,762 in a choppy market.
Asian markets start strong on Monday on vaccine hopes
Asian markets were higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes of a US fiscal package before the presidential elections next month and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, though the mood was still cautious as infections jump, Reuters reported.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.26% for its second straight day of gains.
Japan's Nikkei climbed about 1% while South Korea's KOSPI and Australian shares were up 0.7% each.
Wall Street stocks settle mixed on Friday
US stocks ended the week on a mixed note on Friday as optimism over positive economic data was tempered by soaring US deficit and the growing realisation a new stimulus package is unlikely anytime soon, AFP reported.
Better-than-expected retail sales data and consumer confidence showed Americans remain willing to spend -- for now -- and shares were boosted by positive news about Boeing's 737 MAX and drugmaker Pfizer.
The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to finish at 28,606.31, while the broad-based S&P 500 was essentially flat, rising just 0.1% to end at 3,483.81. Led by declines inAmazon, Apple and Netflix, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.4% to close at 11,671.55.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.