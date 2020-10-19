Markets LIVE: Indian stocks markets seen higher on Monday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RIL, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki may be in focus today. Britannia Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology, ACC, Century Textiles, among others, will declare their September quarter results today
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
19 Oct 2020, 08:50 AM ISTRaise GST borrowing to ₹1.83 trillion, Kerala CM writes to FM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging that the Centre should instead borrow ₹1.83 trillion. More states are expected to write to Sitharaman on Monday, the Business Standard reported.
Jharkhand has rejected the Centre’s proposal of borrowing partial GST shortfall of ₹1.1 trillion and lending to states.
19 Oct 2020, 08:44 AM ISTChina GDP grows 4.9% in July-September
China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, but slower than the median forecast of 5.2%.
Britannia Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology, ACC, Century Textiles, among others, will declare their September quarter results on Monday
19 Oct 2020, 08:09 AM ISTSGX Nifty higher
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in Indian equity indices with a 0.5% rise at 11,827.50 points.
On Friday, the Sensex ended 254 points higher but just below 40,000 and Nifty ended at 11,762 in a choppy market.
19 Oct 2020, 08:06 AM ISTAsian markets start strong on Monday on vaccine hopes
Asian markets were higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes of a US fiscal package before the presidential elections next month and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, though the mood was still cautious as infections jump, Reuters reported.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.26% for its second straight day of gains.
Japan's Nikkei climbed about 1% while South Korea's KOSPI and Australian shares were up 0.7% each.
19 Oct 2020, 08:02 AM ISTWall Street stocks settle mixed on Friday
US stocks ended the week on a mixed note on Friday as optimism over positive economic data was tempered by soaring US deficit and the growing realisation a new stimulus package is unlikely anytime soon, AFP reported.
Better-than-expected retail sales data and consumer confidence showed Americans remain willing to spend -- for now -- and shares were boosted by positive news about Boeing's 737 MAX and drugmaker Pfizer.
The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to finish at 28,606.31, while the broad-based S&P 500 was essentially flat, rising just 0.1% to end at 3,483.81. Led by declines inAmazon, Apple and Netflix, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.4% to close at 11,671.55.