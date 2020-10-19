Markets LIVE: Indian stocks markets seen higher on Monday

Raise GST borrowing to ₹1.83 trillion, Kerala CM writes to FM Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging that the Centre should instead borrow ₹1.83 trillion. More states are expected to write to Sitharaman on Monday, the Business Standard reported. Jharkhand has rejected the Centre’s proposal of borrowing partial GST shortfall of ₹1.1 trillion and lending to states.

China GDP grows 4.9% in July-September China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, but slower than the median forecast of 5.2%.

SGX Nifty higher Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in Indian equity indices with a 0.5% rise at 11,827.50 points. On Friday, the Sensex ended 254 points higher but just below 40,000 and Nifty ended at 11,762 in a choppy market.

Asian markets start strong on Monday on vaccine hopes Asian markets were higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes of a US fiscal package before the presidential elections next month and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, though the mood was still cautious as infections jump, Reuters reported. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.26% for its second straight day of gains. Japan's Nikkei climbed about 1% while South Korea's KOSPI and Australian shares were up 0.7% each.