Market LIVE: Sensex holds 37,000, Nifty slips below 11,000

India Inc divided over change in input sourcing strategy: FICCI survey

Amid simmering tension between New Delhi and Beijing, India Inc is divided over changing input sourcing strategies, which are heavily dependent on China.

While sectors like automotive, textile machinery are looking at diversifying their input sourcing, capital goods and electronics sectors don't find it viable, according to the latest quarterly survey of Indian manufacturing by industry lobby group Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Half of the respondents of the automotive sector and one third of the respondents in textile machinery indicated they are planning to change their raw material and input sourcing strategies.

However, capital goods, cement and ceramics, chemical, fertilisers and pharmaceuticals, leather and footwear and textiles sectors said they are not planning to change theirs.

Two thirds of respondents of electronics and electricals said they are not planning change source of inputs.