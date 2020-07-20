Market LIVE: Sensex holds 37,000, Nifty slips below 11,000

Yes Securities on HDFC Bank "Retain BUY and as the Top Pick in the sector with reinforced conviction. Have raised FY21/22 EPS estimates by 9%/6% with positive tweaks to growth, opex and credit cost assumptions. Stand-alone bank trades at 2.5x/15x FY22 ABV/EPS (Subs value at Rs69/share). We raise 12m Target Price to ₹1,470 (previous Rs1,300). Demonstrated resilience in growth/profitability and increasing relative attractiveness would lead to a secular re-rating," said Yes Securities. View Full Image

India Inc divided over change in input sourcing strategy: FICCI survey Amid simmering tension between New Delhi and Beijing, India Inc is divided over changing input sourcing strategies, which are heavily dependent on China. While sectors like automotive, textile machinery are looking at diversifying their input sourcing, capital goods and electronics sectors don't find it viable, according to the latest quarterly survey of Indian manufacturing by industry lobby group Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Half of the respondents of the automotive sector and one third of the respondents in textile machinery indicated they are planning to change their raw material and input sourcing strategies. However, capital goods, cement and ceramics, chemical, fertilisers and pharmaceuticals, leather and footwear and textiles sectors said they are not planning to change theirs. Two thirds of respondents of electronics and electricals said they are not planning change source of inputs.

Alembic Pharma gets US FDA nod for Empagliflozin, Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets The company has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA)for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1000 mg, 12.5 mg/500 mg, and 12.5 mg/1000 mg, it informed the stock exchanges in a filing. Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus when treatment with both empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride is appropriate. They have an estimated market size of US$ 172 million for twelve months ended March, according to IQVIA.

Axis Bank cuts lending rates by 10 bps across tenors

Cipla, Amgen reach settlement generic cinacalcet hydrochloride Cipla Ltd and Amgen Inc have reached a settlement on litigation involving generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets, the former informed the stock exchanges on Monday. The resolution entitles Cipla and its affiliates to continue importing, marketing, and selling its generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets 30mg, 60mg and 90mg in the US. Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, for the treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma, and for treatment of severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy. Cipla and Cipla USA Inc, wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Cipla Limited, had filed a suit in the US District Court of Delaware in January 2019. Cipla's action pertaining to Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. remains pending.

India rupee opens higher The Indian rupee opened at 74.94 per dollar on Monday compared with previous close of 75.02, amid advances in domestic equities.

Sebi provides exit option for unitholders of REITs, InvITs The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with a mechanism to provide exit option to dissenting unitholders of emerging investment vehicles REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts). Sebi said the acquirer will facilitate tendering of units by the unitholders and settlement of the same through the stock exchange mechanism for the purpose of takeover, buy-back and delisting in case of equity listed companies. An acquirer providing exit option to dissenting unitholders of REITs needs to appoint one or more merchant bankers as lead manager(s) for the exit offer, Sebi said in two separate circulars.

Nifty view "The markets have opened with a bang and have achieved its target of 11,000! We should be headed higher to 11150 as the next target on the Nifty. 10600 is good support for the index," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Axis Bank up over 1%; lender to report earnings Tuesday

Vodafone Idea up over 7% Telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd on Saturday said it has paid an additional ₹1,000 crore to the department of telecommunications (DoT) on 17 July, as part of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on Monday. “The company had earlier deposited ₹6,854 crore in three tranches. The company has thus paid an aggregate amount of ₹7,854 crore towards the AGR dues ," it said in a regulatory filing. In an October ruling, the Supreme Court had upheld DoT’s definition of AGR and asked mobile operators to pay levies based on that definition, along with interest on the principal amount and penalty. View Full Image

HDFC Bank surges over 4% Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 19.6% year-on-year rise in its June quarter net profit to ₹6,659, led by a rise in net interest income and lower tax outgo. The bank's net interest income – difference between interest earned and interested expended – grew 17.8% y-o-y to ₹15,665.4 crore. Its net interest margin -- a key measure of profitability – stood at 4.3%, unchanged from the same period last year. HDFC Bank's asset quality also improved in the June quarter, with gross bad loan ratio or the percentage of bad loans to total advances declining 4 bps y-o-y to 1.36%. Net NPA ratio was also down 10 bps to 0.33% in Q1 FY21.

Indian indices surge in opening deals India's benchmark equity indices opened higher on Monday. At 0917am, the Sensex was up 259.92 points or 0.70% at 37280.06, and the Nifty was up 68.80 points or 0.63% at 10970.50. About 852 stocks advanced, 350 shares declined, and 80 were unchanged.

Indian equity indices surge at pre-open Benchmark indices were higher at pre-open. At 0901 am, the Sensex was up 344.34 points or 0.93% at 37364.48, and the Nifty was up 178.50 points or 1.64% at 11080.20.

Bharat Bond ETF mops up ₹10,000 crore The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF was over-subscribed over three times, garnering around ₹10,000 crore. Bharat bond ETF was launched on July 14 and closed on Friday. The base issue size was ₹3,000 crore and a green-shoe option of ₹11,000 crore, taking the total size to ₹14,000 crore. "The second series of Bharat Bond ETF received an outstanding response, oversubscribed more than 3 times, estimated collection around ₹10,000 crores with wide participation across categories," Secretary DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) said in a tweet.

HDFC appoints 19 merchant banks for ₹14,000-crore fund raise India’s largest private sector mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC ) Ltd has finalised as many as 19 merchant banks for its fundraising exercise aimed at raising up to ₹14,000 crore and bolstering its balance sheet, Moneycontrol reported citing multiple sources. “Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Bofa Securities, Jefferies, JP Morgan, Citi, Nomura, HSBC Securities, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UBS, Goldman Sachs, SBI Capital, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank and IIFL Capital are the 19 merchant banks which have been shortlisted by HDFC Ltd," the report quote a source as saying.

India gold prices down Gold prices in India were under pressure on Monday. On MCX, August gold futures were a tad higher at ₹48,753 per 10 gram after falling 0.75% in the previous session. Silver prices dropped 0.7% to ₹52,257 per kg. Having hit a record high of ₹49,348 last week, domestic gold prices have remained choppy. In international markets, spot gold was little changed at $1,797.24 per ounce. Concerns that surging coronavirus cases could force countries to re-impose lockdowns and US-China tensions underpinned prices. In the previous session, gold had suffered a steep drop of about 1%.

Hearing on plea filed by Sachin Pilot to resume in Rajasthan HC at 10 am Hearing on a writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress lawmakers from Rajasthan, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state Assembly speaker, will resume in the high court here at 10 am on Monday, Press Trust of India reported. The petition was taken up a by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta on Friday and arguments were heard. The proceedings will resume at 10 am on Monday. The notices to the MLAs were served after the party complained to the speaker that the lawmakers had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings last week on Monday and Tuesday.

SGX Nifty futures weak SGX Nifty futures were down 0.2% at 10,910, indicating a subdued start for Indian benchmark indices.

Crude oil down in Asian trade Oil prices slipped on Monday, weighed down fear that a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections could derail a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude was down 10 cents, or 0.2%, at $43.04 a barrel, after dropping slightly last week. US oil was off 6 cents, or 0.2%, at $40.53 a barrel, after gaining 4 cents last week.

Asian equities largely lower on Monday Asian equity markets were largely subdued at the start of the week on Monday in below-average volumes and US futures retreated. Chinese shares bucked the trend with gains of about 1%. The euro fluctuated as European Union leaders continued efforts to reach an agreement on a recovery package. U.S. stocks had closed higher Friday, rounding out a third week of gains. The yen slid with the pound and Swiss franc. Crude oil declined. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite rose 1%, while the Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi index also dipped 0.5%.