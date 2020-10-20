Market LIVE: Sensex nears day's high, Nifty above 11,900; HCL Tech top gainer

MRPL board approves acquisition of OMPL

The board of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), in its meeting held on 19 October, approved acquisition of 1,24,66,53,746 equity shares of ₹10 each of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), a subsidiary of (MRPL) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (an existing shareholder of OMPL). Such acquisition is subject to customary consents and approvals.

MRPL was holding 51.0017% of the paid up equity of OMPL, which has been increased to 99.9998% pursuant to the acquisition of equity shares from ONGC.

