Market LIVE: Sensex nears day's high, Nifty above 11,900; HCL Tech top gainer

Nifty Bank recovers from day's low, in the green now

MRPL board approves acquisition of OMPL The board of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), in its meeting held on 19 October, approved acquisition of 1,24,66,53,746 equity shares of ₹10 each of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), a subsidiary of (MRPL) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (an existing shareholder of OMPL). Such acquisition is subject to customary consents and approvals. MRPL was holding 51.0017% of the paid up equity of OMPL, which has been increased to 99.9998% pursuant to the acquisition of equity shares from ONGC.

Punjab CM moves resolution in state assembly against three new farm laws enacted by Centre: PTI

Jack Ma’s Ant Group gets Hong Kong Exchange approval for IPO: Bloomberg

Oil prices down in Asia for fourth day in a row: Reuters Oil prices slipped for a fourth straight day on Tuesday due to concerns that a resurgence in coronavirus cases globally is stifling a promising recovery in fuel demand, while growing output from Libya adds to glut. Brent crude futures fell 32 cents, or 0.8%, to $42.30 a barrel after falling 31 cents on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 26 cents, or 0.6%, to $40.57 a barrel, after losing 5 cents on Monday.

India's active covid cases at 7,48,538, recoveries at 67,33,328: Union Health Ministry

Hexaware shares to be delisted, effective 9 Nov: BSE filing The trading in equity shares of Hexaware Tech on the NSE will be discontinued, effective 2 November, and will be delisted from BSE, effective 9 November.

2 terrorists gunned down by security forces in Shopian, J&K: Times Now

Indian rupee opens at 73.37 at per dollar vs Monday's close of 73.36

Nifty IT advances led by gains in HCL Tech

Dukaan raises $6 million in seed funding co-led by Matrix, Lightspeed India

Nifty at 10

Markets at 10

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments The index has good support at 11650 and until we do not break that, we are in positive territory. The resistance on the upside is at 12050. If we are unable to move past either level convincingly, we would be range-bound and trading in this zone should be avoided. Stocks that look interesting for an up move include Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel.

HUL marginally higher ahead of Q2 results

L&T soars as company to win contract for bullet train project Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has emerged as the lowest bidder for constructing the largest segment of the high speed rail line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The company bid ₹24,985 crore for the 237.1 km stretch for the bullet train project, beating two other bids led by Tata Projects and Afcons Infrastructure.

Nifty top gainers/losers at this hour

Wipro wins five-year contract from Fortum: BSE filing

Nifty PSU Bank worst hit among sectoral indices

Britannia falls over 4% on disappointing Q2 results Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 22.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹495.20 crore for the quarter ended September. Revenue from operations climbed 12.2% to ₹3,419.11 crore during the quarter under review. Despite the year-on-year rise, results missed analysts' estimates.

Sensex stocks in opening deals

Nifty in opening deals

Markets at open

Nifty at pre-open

Market at pre-open

RIL receives ₹1,837.50 crore from TPG Asia VII SF Pte for retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, on Monday received subscription amount of ₹1,837.50 crore from TPG Asia VII SF Pte. Ltd. (TPG) and allotted 26,932,942 equity shares to TPG.

Kalyan Jewellers gets Sebi nod to float ₹1,750 crore IPO Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has received the approval of Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise an estimated ₹1,750 crore through an initial share-sale. The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹750 crore, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the issue.

FM urges CPSEs to meet 75% of capex target by Dec-end Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday nudged central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to meet three-fourth of the capital expenditure target by the third quarter of the current fiscal to help the economy recover from the covid-19 induced slowdown. While reviewing the performance of CPSEs, the finance minister also said that capital expenditure of CPSEs needs to be scaled up for the current and the next fiscal year as it a "critical driver for economic growth".

India must not repeat mistake of neglecting bank recapitalisation: Viral Acharya India is neglecting bank recapitalisation as it focuses on debt moratoriums and interest waivers for borrowers amid the covid-19 pandemic, a former central bank official told Reuters on Monday. Indian banks are saddled with over $120 billion in bad debt, and in severely stressed conditions the bad-loan ratio could nearly double by March, according to Reserve Bank of India projections.

SGX Nifty futures in the red Indian equities may come under pressure on Tuesday, in line with global peers, and as indicated by the SGX Nifty futures - down 0.34% at 11,857.00.

Asian markets decline tracking overnight losses in US peers Asian equities slipped on Tuesday as investors adjusted risk exposure heading into the US election and as a deadline for Washington to pass an economic stimulus bill approached while Europe reported record daily coronavirus infections. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.11% lower after U.S. stocks ended the previous session in the red. Australian and Japanese stocks also dipped and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was 0.09% lower.