Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may suffer sell-off; oil crashes to historic lows

US stocks tumble as oil prices crash

Key Wall Street indices fell on Monday after US crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, underscoring the chaos the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on the global economy. A devastating supply glut of oil has forced traders to pay others to take the crude off their hands. A deal announced last week between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and independent producers to cut output by about 10 million barrels per day starting in May has failed to boost investor sentiment.