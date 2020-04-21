Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may suffer sell-off; oil crashes to historic lows
1 min read.Updated: 21 Apr 2020, 08:49 AM ISTIshita Guha
The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery closed at -$37.63 a barrel
Indian equities had ended flat on Monday
Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest news and updates on stock markets.
21 Apr 2020, 08:49:23 AM IST
Crude oil drags Dow 2.4% lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 2.4%% to end at 23,650.44, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.8% to 2,823.16 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1% to close Monday's session at 8,560.73.
21 Apr 2020, 08:33:14 AM IST
US stocks tumble as oil prices crash
Key Wall Street indices fell on Monday after US crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, underscoring the chaos the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on the global economy. A devastating supply glut of oil has forced traders to pay others to take the crude off their hands. A deal announced last week between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and independent producers to cut output by about 10 million barrels per day starting in May has failed to boost investor sentiment.