Market LIVE: Wall Street ends higher Monday as coronavirus vaccines show promise

US equities end higher Monday driven by vaccine hope

Wall Street stocks largely ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq at a record closing high, boosted by promising trial results from potential covid-19 vaccines.

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca Plc have shown promising results in early human testing, and is now set to move into larger trials that are likely to be decisive on how effective they truly are.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.92 points, or 0.03%, to 26,680.87, the S&P 500 gained 27.11 points, or 0.84%, to 3,251.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 263.90 points, or 2.51%, to 10,767.09.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, consumer discretionary and tech enjoyed the largest percentage gains.